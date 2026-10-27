Cobalt AI CEO Ken Wolff To Speak At 2026 Cloud Security Summit, Showing How Security Teams Accelerate Judgment

2026 Cloud Security Summit

Judgment in Action: Intruder

The Noise Tax: 2026 Enterprise GSOC Report

Silver sponsor will demonstrate Cobalt Monitoring Intelligence in the Summit Solutions Lab, October 26 to 29 in Arlington, Texas

- Ken Wolff, CEO of Cobalt AI ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cobalt AI, the AI real-time physical security monitoring company, today announced that CEO Ken Wolff will speak at the 2026 Cloud Security Summit, hosted by Brivo and taking place October 26 to 29 in Arlington, Texas. Cobalt AI is a Silver sponsor of the Summit and will run live demonstrations of Cobalt Monitoring Intelligence in the Solutions Lab throughout the event.Wolff's session, Beyond Rip and Replace: How Integrators Win the Enterprise with Orchestration, takes place Thursday, October 29 at 10:00 a.m. In this overview of what Cobalt AI is seeing in the industry now, he will cover why the main constraint on physical security operations today is the time it takes to reach a sound decision on each event, and how integrators help enterprise security teams shorten that time without replacing the cameras and access control systems they already own.Enterprise security teams are adding doors, cameras and sites faster than they can add operators. Most of the resulting alarm volume comes from routine causes such as doors held open, tailgating and malfunctioning hardware, while a small share of events needs a human decision. Operators often have to assemble video, access logs and policy from separate systems before they can act.Cobalt Monitoring Intelligence compares camera, access control and company policy data in real time. Each event is handled one of three ways: cleared with the reason logged, sent to a "middle ground" where the cause is fixed through a service ticket or a policy reminder, or escalated to the customer's team with video, timeline and root cause attached. In customer deployments, Cobalt has reduced unwanted alarm noise by up to 90% and delivered verified events to operators in under 75 seconds. A Fortune 100 customer reduced operator staffing costs by 42%.Cobalt Monitoring Intelligence is available as a fully managed service, with Cobalt's Command Center reviewing escalations around the clock, or as a SaaS platform operated by the customer's own security team. It runs in the cloud, at the edge or in a hybrid configuration, and connects to existing cameras and access control systems with no rip-and-replace."The Summit brings together the people who run security operations every day," said Ken Wolff, CEO of Cobalt AI. "We want them to see the queue get shorter in front of them, on a live system, and then tell us what they'd need to make it work at their sites."At the Summit, Cobalt AI will also share findings from The Noise Tax, its 2026 Enterprise GSOC Report. Based on in-depth interviews with 21 enterprise security leaders and bylined by Wolff, the report defines the noise tax as the hidden cost an organization pays when alarm volume outruns the people and systems available to judge it. Seventy-one percent of the leaders interviewed described alarm overload, and close to half said some alarms are now ignored, auto-cleared or no longer answered. Ninety-five percent described budget or ROI pressure, and none said their budget was growing. The report sets out what enterprise GSOC leaders want instead: every event put in context and checked against their own policy, routine responses automated, root causes fixed, and only the events that need a person escalated with the full picture attached. It also includes a GSOC maturity self-assessment and seven GSOC best practices for 2026.Security leaders can download The Noise Tax: 2026 Enterprise GSOC Report at learning-insights/noise-tax/gsoc-report/ and book a demo of Cobalt AI at book-demo/ to see real-time security monitoring and alarm noise reduction set up around the cameras and access control they already run.About Cobalt AICobalt AI is the AI real-time security monitoring platform that accelerates judgment for physical security teams. Cobalt Monitoring Intelligence compares camera, access control and company policy data in real time, so operators see only the events that need a human decision in priority order and get full context when they do. Available as a fully managed service through Cobalt's Command Center or as a self-managed SaaS platform, Cobalt connects with the systems security teams already run, with no rip-and-replace.

Inga Broerman

Cobalt AI

+1 202-705-9692

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cobalt AI CEO Ken Wolff to Speak at 2026 Cloud Security Summit, Showing How Security Teams Accelerate Judgment News Provided By Cobalt AI October 27, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.