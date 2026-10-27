Repario Launches SAVI, A Framework For AI That Delivers Early Intelligence And Gives Legal Teams Confidence In Results

SAVI (Secure, Accelerated, Validated, Intelligence) pairs attorney-directed strategy with AI expertise to deliver early insights and case strategy

- TJ Collins, Repario Chief Operating Officer

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Overland Park, KS – October 27, 2026 – Repario announces the launch of SAVI, a defensible framework that uses AI to give legal teams early intelligence, actionable insights and predictable cost. SAVI experts analyze matter data within a curated AI technology stack and validate the results. Legal teams gain visibility, control, and confidence in the process and results.

SAVI expands Repario's suite of eDiscovery technology and services to solve three problems legal teams know well: insights that arrive too late, costs that are hard to forecast and AI adoption without clear guardrails. Building on Repario's deep expertise in AI and eDiscovery, SAVI was developed to help legal teams gain earlier insights while maintaining governance, defensibility and cost predictability.

Without early intelligence, legal teams typically learn critical details about the case deep into discovery, after the costly review decisions have been made. Per-gigabyte and per-prompt pricing make total spend harder to forecast. And as AI mandates grow, many organizations lack the protocols and expertise to use AI with confidence.

"Key matter intelligence should be the starting point, not the end product," said TJ Collins, Repario's Chief Operating Officer. "SAVI changes how lawyers engage with AI. Clients are directing the strategy, and we are delivering the outcome at a predictable cost, with a record for defensibility that we stand behind. This gives clients confidence in the results.”

At its core, SAVI is built on governance and defensibility, executed by AI experts and backed by documented proof. The framework delivers five tangible components that provide legal teams with the insights and transparency they need to move matters forward with confidence:

.AI Use Protocol: complete AI-use guidelines with security and governance, answered up front

.SAVI Insights: an early case intelligence brief of the matter narrative

.Validation Report: documented decisions and the results on the record

.Value Statement: a record of the work done and its economics

.Case Summary: a detailed narrative with timelines, chronologies and key people

SAVI is Repario's first product launch since its acquisition of UnitedLex, which enables the combined company to scale delivery across law firms and corporate legal departments seeking a defensible AI strategy for their discovery matters. To learn more or request a consultation on SAVI for your matter visit .

About Repario

Repario is an agile legal services company that synchronizes human intellect and modern AI technologies to deliver integrated eDiscovery, IaaS, Managed and Advisory services that transform raw data into actionable intelligence. Collaborating closely with law firms, corporations, channel partners and government agencies, we simplify complex challenges, optimize workflows and deliver clarity to empower clients to achieve their goals.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is the leading business partner for legal, delivering services that drive value and growth for corporate legal departments and law firms across intellectual property, litigation, legal operations, and other complex matters. Founded in 2006, UnitedLex co-creates solutions that mitigate risk, optimize investment, and transform the legal function into a strategic business enabler. Its team of 2,000+ legal and business professionals, data analysts, technologists, and engineers support clients from operational centers worldwide.

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Max Lorum

Repario Data, LLC

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Repario Launches SAVI, a framework for AI that delivers early intelligence and gives legal teams confidence in results News Provided By Repario Data, LLC October 27, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Technology



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