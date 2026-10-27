Moon World Resorts Selects Smith + Andersen To Engineer Integrated, Sustainable Systems For MOON Smart Cities

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Moon World Resorts Inc. has appointed Smith + Andersen, one of Canada's largest privately owned integrated engineering firms for all MOON Smart City projects.

- Douglas Smith, Principal, Smith + AndersenTORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Moon World Resorts Inc. (MWR) has appointed Smith + Andersen, one of Canada's largest privately owned integrated engineering firms, to provide mechanical, electrical and integrated systems engineering plus sustainable design consulting through its Footprint practice, for all MOON Smart City masterplans. By uniting core engineering, communications, security, audiovisual, lighting, building automation and intelligent systems expertise, Smith + Andersen will create seamlessly coordinated, efficient, resilient and high-performing destinations.Engagement Leadership and ExperienceThe engagement is led by Douglas Smith, Principal, who brings 42 years of experience leading complex, high-profile developments across Canada and international markets. This experience directly aligns with MOON's scale, technical ambition and global reach. His expertise spans, but is not limited to, mechanical systems, geothermal and sustainable design, transportation, mixed-use and high-rise developments, plus mission-critical facilities.Douglas's portfolio includes Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), Toronto's Union Station, Block 2 in Ottawa, 160 Front Street, Edmonton's Showcase District, Pacific Centre Redevelopment in Vancouver and The HUB at 30 Bay Street. He has also delivered work in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Almaty and Astana, and led the pursuit of a large-scale spherical park in Austria with multiple amenities.An Integrated Systems Partnership Built for Global ScaleSmith + Andersen will provide coordinated engineering and sustainable design leadership across the full MOON masterplan. Working with MWR's global development team, the firm will translate an ambitious architectural vision into efficient, intelligent and resilient environments, from the landmark Sphere and surrounding AAA commercial destinations to 24 luxury residential buildings and their elevated office spaces.Each MOON development is conceived as a Building of Global Significance, anchored by the world's largest true Sphere within a 556-acre masterplan integrating hospitality, entertainment, longevity + wellbeing, education, technology, attractions, luxury residences and AAA commercial real estate. Realizing that vision requires advanced engineering, intelligent building technology and sustainability-driven design leadership. It is a mandate ideally matched to Smith + Andersen's integrated expertise and record of delivering complex, high-performance environments.Precision Systems Meet Sustainable Vision"MOON relies on systems performing flawlessly, invisibly and sustainably for many decades.Smith + Andersen will deliver the technical precision, integrated expertise and international experience required to deliver at scale. Douglas and his team believed in MOON from the outset, and their disciplined, collaborative approach mirrors MWR's ambition. Their engineering and sustainable design leadership will do more than support MOON, it will help shape its performance, resilience and long-term success"Sandra G. Matthews, Co-Founder and President, Moon World Resorts“Our role is to integrate complex systems so seamlessly that guests experience only comfort, reliability and wonder. Delivering that performance at this scale demands deep expertise, disciplined coordination and a shared commitment to innovation. It is an exceptional engineering challenge and exactly the kind of opportunity our teams are built for.” Douglas Smith, Principal, Smith + AndersenAbout Smith + AndersenFounded in 1965, Smith + Andersen is one of Canada's leading integrated engineering firms, with 12 offices nationwide. Our multidisciplinary teams bring deep, specialized expertise across every discipline we offer, including mechanical and electrical engineering, sustainable design, communications, security, audiovisual, lighting, building automation and intelligent systems. This integrated capability enables us to resolve complex technical challenges, coordinate critical systems and deliver efficient, resilient, high-performance environments at scale. From major transportation and healthcare infrastructure to workplaces, education facilities and landmark mixed-use developments, we pair deep technical expertise with disciplined execution and a client-focused approachAbout Moon World Resorts Inc.Moon World Resorts is developing the world's most innovative experiential destinations. A global portfolio of MOON Smart Cities set within 556 acre masterplans anchored by the world's largest true architectural sphere. Each MOON is conceived as a Building of Global Significance. MOON integrates hospitality, entertainment, longevity and wellbeing, education, technology, attractions, space training, authentic space tourism, luxury residences and AAA commercial real estate into a single global icon designed to inspire humanity. Moon World Resorts is the proud recipient of the highly prestigious 2026 AHEAD award for best“New Concept” within the entire Americas.MOON will rise in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and Africa. MOON will entirely redefine what hospitality and entertainment can achieve at the intersection of innovation and the human experience. As the most anticipated and iconic hospitality development on earth, MOON is perfectly positioned in a unique“Category of One.”Click link below for further details on MOON + high-resolution imagesMOON VIDEO, IMAGES & FACT SHEETMedia ContactsMoon World Resorts Inc.Investor and Strategic Communications...Smith + AndersenMarketing & Communications...#MOON #MoonWorldResorts #MoonResorts #MoonDubai #MechanicalEngineering #ElectricalEngineering #SustainableDesign #IntegratedSystems #SmithAndAndersen #Hospitality #SpaceTourism #LuxuryResorts #SmartCity #Innovation #Engineering #Architecture #Design #Technology #SustainabilityMoon World Resorts Inc. | Toronto, Canada |

Sandra Matthews

Moon World Resorts Inc.

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Moon World Resorts selects Smith + Andersen to Engineer Integrated, Sustainable Systems for MOON Smart Cities News Provided By Moon World Resorts Inc. October 27, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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