Fasoo AI Addresses Why AI Agents Need Data Policies Beyond Identity-Based Security

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fasoo AI, a leader in data-centric security and AI-ready data management, today emphasized that identity controls alone are no longer sufficient to govern how AI interacts with sensitive business data.“Every AI agent needs its own identity, but identity only decides whether an agent can access a system,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo AI.“Once access is granted, data-level policies must govern how the agent views, uses, and shares sensitive information.”Unlike traditional applications that perform predefined tasks, AI agents retrieve information, generate content, interact with multiple business systems, and execute actions with increasing autonomy. They can summarize documents, prepare reports, access knowledge repositories, and coordinate workflows across enterprise environments.As these capabilities expand, security decisions can no longer end with authentication. Granting an AI agent access to a business application does not automatically mean it should have unrestricted access to every document, every dataset, or every action involving sensitive information.This represents a shift from identity-centric security to data-centric governance. Organizations need policies that travel with the data itself, defining how sensitive information can be accessed, shared, transformed, or used by AI regardless of where the data resides or which AI agent requests it.Rather than relying solely on application permissions, security teams should apply persistent data protection based on content, sensitivity, business context, and user privilege. This enables organizations to control how AI agents interact with enterprise information without slowing AI adoption or disrupting business productivity.Fasoo's data security solutions like Fasoo Data Radar (FDR), Wrapsody, and Fasoo Enterprise DRM helps organizations enforce policy tags and apply persistent protection directly to sensitive files and documents. Security controls remain with the data throughout its lifecycle, enabling organizations to define and enforce usage policies at all times.Combined with Fasoo AI-R DLP's AI-aware data protection capabilities, organizations can further reduce the risks of sensitive information being unintentionally submitted to external AI services or unauthorized AI applications. Together, these approaches help ensure that AI agents interact only with information that aligns with organizational security policies.As organizations expand AI agent adoption, data-centric governance will play an increasingly important role in securing enterprise AI at scale. By extending security from systems to the data itself, organizations can embrace Agentic AI while maintaining control over their most valuable information assets.For more information, visit data-centric-acl-management-for-genai/.About Fasoo AIFasoo AI delivers enterprise-grade AI and Security products and services that help organizations pivot AI strategies with LLM and governance infrastructure to ensure secure information management, compliance, and productivity. For more information, visit .

Jungyeon Lim

Fasoo AI

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Fasoo AI Addresses Why AI Agents Need Data Policies Beyond Identity-Based Security News Provided By Fasoo AI October 27, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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