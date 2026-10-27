YACHTWAVE Opens Pre-Orders For The Yachtlink® NMEA 2000® Marine Gateway

YachtLINK® (model YLK-1-WIFI), the NMEA 2000® Certified Wi-Fi gateway from YACHTWAVE. Pre-order at

The NMEA 2000® Certified gateway sends engine hours, tank levels and position from the boat's own network to the YACHTWAVE app. First units ship October 30.

- John E. O'Keefe, Chief Executive Officer, YACHTWAVE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- YACHTWAVEtoday opened pre-orders for YachtLINK, its NMEA 2000Certified marine gateway. The gateway reads engine hours, tank levels and position from a boat's NMEA 2000network and sends them to the owner's YACHTWAVE app. Pre-order pricing is $249 with free shipping to the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The first units ship October 30, 2026.Engine hours feed the boat's service schedule in the YACHTWAVE app. With YachtLINK installed, due dates and reminders for hour-based service are triggered at the real hours, rather than at the reading someone last remembered to enter.Each reading is stored in the vessel's record, building a history for every engine and system. Over time, that history reveals trends such as a gradual rise in engine temperature."Most boats built in the last twenty years carry a standard data network, and nearly everything on it is lost the moment the engines shut down," said John E. O'Keefe, Chief Executive Officer of YACHTWAVE. "Owners and managers are left piecing together a vessel's history from logbooks and receipts. YachtLINKis a certified gateway that sits directly on the NMEA 2000backbone, captures engine hours, tank levels and position, and writes them into the vessel's record in the YACHTWAVE app. We put the network the boat already has to work improving how it is maintained."The gateway installs on the vessel's existing NMEA 2000backbone with the tee and 3-foot drop cable that come in the box, and it draws its power from that same cable. It connects over the boat's or marina's Wi-Fi and is set up from the YACHTWAVE app. While the boat has power and Wi-Fi, readings upload on their own, as often as every five minutes underway and less often at the dock, where little changes. Out of Wi-Fi range it keeps reading and uploads the backlog once the boat is back on its network. That offline capture is one of three United States patent applications on the device, all patent pending.YachtLINK (model YLK-1-WIFI) is NMEA 2000Certified by the National Marine Electronics Association and is on sale in the United States, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. Every declaration behind its FCC, ISED, CE, UKCA, UK PSTI, RoHS and REACH marks is published in full at . The unit is IPX5 rated and carries a three-year limited warranty. It is made in the USA in Sarasota, Florida.YachtLINK launched October 6 at the International BoatBuilders' Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) in Tampa, Florida. It requires a YACHTWAVE subscription (Personal+, Fleet Edition Ultimate or Operations Edition) and an NMEA 2000backbone. Personal+ is coming soon, and Personal Edition users can order now and connect the device when it launches.About YACHTWAVEYACHTWAVE is a modern marine technology platform that unifies build communication, digital delivery workflows, task management, documentation, and owner engagement into a seamless experience for builders and boat owners. With solutions for personal boat owners, fleet managers, and OEMs, YACHTWAVE redefines how vessels are built, handed over, maintained, and enjoyed. For more information, visit .Media ContactErin O'Halloran, VP of Marketing...NMEA 2000is a registered trademark of the National Marine Electronics Association. YachtLINKis a registered trademark of Durban Equity Holdings II, LLC dba YACHTWAVE.

Erin O'Halloran

YACHTWAVE

+1 941-202-4134

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YACHTWAVE Opens Pre-Orders for the YachtLINK® NMEA 2000® Marine Gateway News Provided By YACHTWAVE October 27, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry



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