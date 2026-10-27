American Air & Water® Named Preferred Partner With Nuvonic In North America

American Air & Water UV Systems

This strategic partnership expands UV air and surface disinfection solutions across food processing and hygiene-critical sectors in the US, Canada and Mexico

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American Air & Water, LLC today announced it has been named Preferred Partner with Nuvonic for air and surface UV disinfection across North America. The designation covers the United States, Canada, and Mexico.The Preferred Partner role puts Nuvonic's chemical-free UV platform with a team that has lived UV air and surfaces disinfection since 1999. For food processors, packers, and other hygiene-critical plants this means one North American partner for systems that treat air, product-contact surfaces, and conveyor belts without the use of any chemicals. The UV technology can help the problem with data centers by saving energy with clean coils in the AC systems and ensuring the cooling water is reused without the addition of chemicals.Nuvonic, a Halma company, is a global innovator in UV disinfection for water, surface, and air. Nuvonic's Air & Surface division already works through distributors in Europe and Asia. American Air & Waterextends that model into the North American food-processing and packaging market and will supply the Air & Surface UV systems to plants that need cleaner lines between sanitation cycles. "American Air & Waterhas been researching, developing, and marketing UV air, surface, and water disinfection systems since 1999. Preferred Partner status with Nuvonic is a natural next step. Their technology is among the highest-performing UV platforms available, and it is a strong asset for food and beverage - especially meat processing and packaging, where a miss on the belt or at pack-off becomes a problem for the whole supply. UV can help reduce the staggering problems of food recalls." – Warren Lynn, Founder and President of American Air & WaterListeria, Salmonella and E. coli remain severe problems in the food industry. These UV systems add a running-line control point at processing and packaging to help protect the product and the public. "American Air & Wateris a perfect fit to help Nuvonic's growth in North America - specifically the UV Air & Surface division. Their deep experience in disinfection applications and established customer relationships give us a strategic partner for the U.S., Canadian, and Mexican market." - Alexander Hermanns, General Manager of Air & Surface at Nuvonic.Key Application Focus AreasThe partnership is aimed directly at critical points of processing and packaging to ensure seamless line hygiene:● Conveyor Systems: Under-belt UV treatment for continuous microbial reduction on running belts.● Slicing & Pack-Off: Direct surface disinfection for targeted protection at high-risk product contact points.● High-Risk Rooms: Overhead & in-duct air treatment to reduce airborne pathogens and mold spores.● Cooling towers: UV disinfection providing chemical-free microbial control for cooling towers.The overarching goal is a tighter path from technology to installation for operations that have to protect product, people, and brand in the same shift.About NuvonicNuvonic is a Halma company and a global innovator in UV disinfection technology. Combining more than a century of expertise from Aquionics, Berson, Hanovia, and Orca UVpro, Nuvonic develops chemical-free solutions that protect people and processes across water, surface, and air applications, with a strong focus on food and beverage. Its Air & Surface division is supported by 15 distributors in Europe and Asia and now by American Air & Wateras Preferred Partner in North America.About American Air & WaterFor more than 26 years, American Air & Waterhas provided solutions that reduce human exposure to pollutants and control the spread of harmful microorganisms. The company specializes in air, water, and surface disinfection and has supported research, product development, and marketing for the industry's leading technologies.Media ContactContact Person: Jennifer GardnerOrganization: American Air & Water, LLCLocation: Hilton Head Island, SCPhone: 843-306-0070Email:...Website:

Ivan Pashikov

American Air & Water

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American Air & Water® Named Preferred Partner with Nuvonic in North America News Provided By American Air & Water October 27, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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