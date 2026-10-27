Thasis Introduces Radioforge Portfolio For Streaming And Independent Broadcasters

- The RadioDJ Dude, Major Market Broadcaster LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thasis LLC announced the launch of RadioForge, a portfolio of software and services for streaming, independent and small-market radio stations. The offering includes control and infrastructure and voice tracking solutions, station websites and apps, syndicated programming, audio production and services for launching locally operated streaming stations.Products are offered individually, with pricing based on the services and features selected. RadioForge comes from a team that runs a large network of streaming stations every day.“Independent stations deserve the tools to compete and sound like major-market broadcasters,” said David Moss, founder and CEO of Thasis.“We're making advanced technology affordable, creating stronger connections between listeners and on-air personalities, and introducing innovative programming and management capabilities that go well beyond traditional broadcast tools. Our goal is to help stations grow, engage their audiences, and deliver a major-market experience without having a major-market budget.”The RadioForge portfolio includes:.WebForge: Builds station websites and mobile-accessible applications with features designed for digital audience engagement..ControlForge: A browser-based DJ and management platform offering voice tracking, multi-party recording, chat rooms, show preparation, an AI DJ, and more. It currently supports StationPlaylist and Live365; support for additional platforms is planned..VTForge: Provides daily voice tracks from professional radio personalities for stations seeking outsourced on-air programming..SyndiForge: Offers syndicated programs and complete radio formats for station operators..ProductionForge: Develops station imaging, custom jingles and commercial voiceover production..LocalForge: A local station ownership program providing branding, technology, websites, apps, programming, training and ongoing support to operators of community-focused streaming stations..AirForge: A cloud-based automation platform planned for commercial release in late 2026 that will offer playlist scheduling and live-assist functionality.“Listeners hear you first... then they see your website. Most stations blow that first impression. WebForge makes it easy to look as good as you sound,” said Jeff, The RadioDJ Dude, Major Market Broadcaster.Ben Barber, Managing Partner at 32One Media, said,“LocalForge offers broadcasters a practical way to build a community-focused station without having to assemble the technology, programming and support from scratch. It gives local operators a foundation they can build on while keeping their focus on their audience,”Technical supportTechnical support for RadioForge products is provided through SupportForge, the company's monitoring and incident-management operation. Thasis said the infrastructure includes dedicated servers in the United States and the United Kingdom.Pricing and availabilityControlForge, WebForge, VTForge, SyndiForge, and ProductionForge are available now with both free and paid options. AirForge is targeted for commercial release toward the end of 2026. Information on participating in LocalForge is available from the company. Pricing varies by product and selected services.Further information and demonstration requests are available at .About RadioForgeRadioForge is a broadcast technology and services portfolio operated by Thasis LLC, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Thasis operates a large network of streaming radio stations and reports international offices in Madrid, Spain and Algarve, Portugal. More information is available at .Independent product noticeRadioForge products are independently developed and operated by Thasis LLC. RadioForge is not affiliated with, endorsed by, sponsored by or officially associated with StationPlaylist or Live365. References to those names identify compatible third-party products and services. StationPlaylist and Live365 are the property of their respective owners.Media ContactDavid MossRadioForge / Thasis LLC...908-200-1391Fort Lauderdale, Florida###

David Moss

Thasis LLC

+1 908-200-1391

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Thasis Introduces RadioForge Portfolio for Streaming and Independent Broadcasters News Provided By Thasis LLC October 27, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.