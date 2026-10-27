Rebuilding School Culture: Dr. Matthew Flippen Releases Book On Leadership Practices For Stronger School Communities

Education workforce development leader and bestselling author Dr. Flippen releases Lead with Trust: A Playbook from Eight Leaders Who Transformed Their Schools.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Education workforce development leader and #1 Amazon bestselling author Dr. Matthew Flippen has released his latest book, Lead with Trust: A Playbook from Eight Leaders Who Transformed Their Schools. This transformative leadership guide helps educators across the nation rebuild trust and unity in their schools. Eight educational leaders share their stories, illuminating how they overcame adversity and created positive change.Lead with Trust is a comprehensive leadership guide that draws upon real-world experiences and turns them into actionable strategies, tools, and self-assessments for budding education leaders. The featured educators include Dr. Darrell Floyd, Dr. Karen Engle, Dr. Ramiro Nava, Dr. Darryl Henson, Rose Pearson, Jim Vasquez, Dr. Al Johnson, and Dr. Paula Patterson. Their experiences and challenges range from rebuilding campus culture and strengthening relationships with families to developing teacher leadership, addressing community trauma, maintaining stability during the COVID-19 pandemic, and much more. The book draws not only on these valuable personal experiences but also presents in-depth research and findings on topics such as servant leadership, dignity, emotional intelligence, shared responsibility, organizational culture, authenticity, and crisis management.Dr. Matthew Flippen is passionate about helping teachers, students, and educational communities thrive through impactful leadership. With experience working with schools and district leaders nationwide, he is known for his expertise in educational improvement and workforce development. Drawing on decades of experience and research, he helps education leaders communicate more effectively and foster environments where students feel empowered and uplifted.As founder and president of Gracelyn University, Matthew has built an educational workforce that exemplifies his leadership vision. He educates the American public through various platforms and hosts the Transformational Educators Podcast. His new book is a comprehensive roadmap for the next generation of education leaders.Dr. Matthew Flippen is available for interviews. Lead with Trust is available on Amazon.

Jessica Bowman, Media Contact

Gracelyn University Press

+1 214-764-6611

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Rebuilding School Culture: Dr. Matthew Flippen Releases Book on Leadership Practices for Stronger School Communities News Provided By Aurelium Press October 27, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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