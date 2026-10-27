Lumea Enhances Digital Diagnostic Ecosystem With Nonagen Bioscience's Oncuria® Suite Of Bladder Cancer Tests

Lumea integrates Nonagen's Oncuria® urine-based bladder cancer tests (Detect, Monitor, Predict) into its platform, right in urologists' workflows.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lumea, a U.S. leader in digital pathology and clinical diagnostic solutions, today announced the integration of Nonagen Bioscience's Oncuriasuite of bladder cancer tests into Lumea's comprehensive digital diagnostics platform. This partnership equips urologists and clinical teams with seamlessly accessible, high-precision, non-invasive diagnostic tools directly within their established reporting and testing workflows.The integration brings three distinct, non-interchangeable Oncuria assays to the Lumea platform:- Oncuria Detect: Designed for patients without a history of bladder cancer who present with gross or microscopic hematuria or suspected urothelial carcinoma.- Oncuria Monitor: Optimized for the ongoing surveillance of patients with a known history of bladder cancer, particularly non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).- Oncuria Predict: Utilized to assess the likelihood of a patient's response to intravesical BCG therapy in newly diagnosed NMIBC cases, aiding in critical treatment decision-making.The Oncuria platform combines multiplex urine-based biomarker testing with proprietary AI-driven algorithms to generate clinically actionable risk assessments. Designed as highly sensitive rule-out tests with high negative predictive value, the assays help clinicians risk-stratify patients alongside standard-of-care procedures such as cystoscopy and imaging.By leveraging Lumea's diagnostic ecosystem, the integration streamlines ordering and connects relevant clinical information with Nonagen's biomarker and AI-driven analytical platform. Test requisition requirements are digitally embedded into the physician workflow, prompting for the clinical factors required for each assay and helping ensure that the appropriate Oncuria test and analytical model are applied to each patient scenario."Our primary goal is to unify the diagnostic ecosystem so that physicians have the most actionable, evidence-based tools at their fingertips without ever having to leave their workflow," said James Thackeray, CEO of Lumea. "Integrating Nonagen Bioscience's Oncuria suite of bladder cancer tests allows us to offer urologists a powerful new layer of clinical decision support.""In clinical practice, diagnostic confidence is everything," said Dr. Charles Rosser, CEO of Nonagen Bioscience. "Our Oncuria assays were engineered to deliver high negative predictive value so clinicians can safely rule out disease and tailor patient care. Partnering with Lumea means our precision diagnostics are now seamlessly integrated into the daily digital workflows of leading urology practices across the country, ensuring the right test is matched to the right patient scenario efficiently and accurately."To learn more about how Lumea and Nonagen Bioscience are optimizing bladder cancer diagnostics, or to request a platform demonstration, please visit LumeaDx and nonagen.About LumeaLumea is advancing cancer diagnostics with a best-in-class Diagnostic Operating System (DxOS) built for modern pathology. By unifying the diagnostic ecosystem from tissue to treatment, Lumea enables laboratories and physicians to diagnose cancer with greater precision, speed, and confidence. A leader in U.S. digital pathology, Lumea is optimizing workflows, improving detection, and advancing more informed treatment decisions for patients. Learn more at LumeaDx.About Nonagen BioscienceNonagen Bioscience is a precision diagnostics company developing AI-enabled, non-invasive solutions for cancer detection and management. Its Oncuriaplatform combines multiplex urinary biomarkers with proprietary analytical algorithms to support bladder cancer detection, surveillance, and treatment planning. To learn more about Nonagen's diagnostic platforms and clinical programs, visit .

Bianca Collings

Lumea

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Lumea Enhances Digital Diagnostic Ecosystem with Nonagen Bioscience's Oncuria® Suite of Bladder Cancer Tests News Provided By Lumea October 27, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology



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