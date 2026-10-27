JAR Systems Introduces Elevate Evo, A Simplified Solution For Classroom Charging

Four New Elevate Evo Carts from JAR Systems

JAR Systems launches the Elevate Evo product line, bringing four new charging carts built for today's classroom devices.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JAR Systems introduces Elevate Evo, a family of USB-C charging carts designed to take the hassle out of powering and managing classroom devices. With AC adapter-free charging, pre-installed cables, open or secure storage options, and configurations of up to 42 devices, the lineup helps schools keep technology organized, accessible, and charged for the school day.Elevate Evo puts everyday classroom needs first: getting devices into students' hands, returning them to an organized space, and checking that they're charging. The Elevate Evo portfolio is packed with practical features such as LED indicators to make charging status easy to see, and pre-installed coiled USB-C cables that eliminate the need to install and manage individual AC adapters inside the cart.Across the product portfolio, Quick-Sense Evo technology dynamically distributes available power to connected devices, supporting USB-C Chromebooks, tablets, laptops, and other classroom devices with up to 65W per port. Schools get a common charging approach across the lineup, with cart configurations that address different needs for access, security, capacity, and classroom space. Higher-powered devices may also be supported, depending on device specifications and charging protocols.The four carts offer distinct ways to simplify the school day:Elevate Air Evo keeps 30 devices within easy reach. Its open design makes devices quick to retrieve or connect and charging status easy to monitor.Elevate Evo 30 combines secure storage with unobstructed access. Its doors slide into the cart, keeping them out of the way during device distribution and collection.Elevate Evo 36 and Elevate Evo 42 keep larger device fleets organized and secure in a compact footprint. On the 42-device model, doors fold flat against the cart to provide wide-open access without occupying additional classroom space.For schools that need power beyond the stored devices, the secure models also provide external AC and USB-C access, allowing compatible equipment to be used or charged while the cart remains closed.“Schools shouldn't have to work around their charging carts,” said Sergej Schulga, Director of Worldwide Product Management.“With Elevate Evo, we focused on the things people deal with every day: tangled adapters, doors that get in the way, and keeping a classroom's worth of devices organized. The result is a lineup that gives schools more choice and less to manage.”For more information about the JAR Systems Elevate Evo portfolio, visitAbout JAR SystemsJAR Systems leads the way in USB-C PD charging and management solutions that schools and organizations use every day to keep mobile devices powered and ready. With a deep understanding of how low‐battery interruptions and unreliable charging can disrupt workflows, JAR Systems focuses on building dependable, solutions‐driven systems backed by responsive, hassle‐free support. From early planning through deployment and ongoing service, the company prioritizes customer success at every stage.

Nicole Bogochow

JAR Systems

+1 941-870-4493

Introducing the Reimagined Elevate Evo: Four New Charging Carts

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JAR Systems Introduces Elevate Evo, a Simplified Solution for Classroom Charging News Provided By JAR Systems October 27, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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