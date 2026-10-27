Synmax Awarded NIWC Prime Contract For MDA And Agentic AI, Marking A New Chapter In Multi-Source Maritime Intelligence

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Award includes commercial imagery from multiple satellite operators to bolster collaborative monitoring initiatives supported by the Navy's SeaVision platform

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SynMax today announced that it has been awarded a prime contract by the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific's SeaVision program to deliver maritime domain awareness built on SynMax analytics, agentic AI, and commercial satellite imagery purchased from multiple operators, alongside processing of government-furnished imagery.Vessels engaged in illicit activity go to great lengths to avoid being seen. They switch off their transponders, broadcast false positions, and meet other ships far from shore. No single sensor captures it all. The award is SynMax's first government maritime domain awareness contract built around imagery purchased from multiple commercial sources, giving the Navy more ways to see and confirm what it sees. It also makes SynMax, whose analytics have supported SeaVision since 2023, a direct prime contractor to NIWC Pacific, shortening the path from an operator's request to a delivered capability.Finding what doesn't want to be foundUnder the contract, regional SeaVision users can find vessels that have switched off their location transponders, identify ships broadcasting false positions, detect ship-to-ship transfers, anticipate where vessels are headed, and trace their history over time. Each detection is enriched with ownership, port, and terminal context, so operators understand who is behind the activity, not only where it is.The contract also includes SynMax's agentic analysis capability, which profiles vessel behavior, integrates data from multiple sources, works in multiple languages, and automatically generates finished reports. Analysts can ask plain-language questions about activity at sea and get answers in minutes. Everything is delivered into SeaVision's existing interface, so operators don't need to learn a new system."NIWC Pacific has given us the ability to work alongside them as a true partner," said Eric Anderson, CEO and co-founder of SynMax. "That means we can bring the best available data and tools to SeaVision, adapt as requirements change, and put new capabilities in operators' hands as soon as they are ready. The mission is clear: help the Navy and its partners see what is really happening at sea. SynMax is committed to making that picture clearer every day for the operators who rely on it."Breadth and detail, working togetherThe contract will include early deliveries of EarthDaily's medium-resolution imagery across tens of millions of square kilometers of ocean daily, as well as early deliveries of SynMax's exclusive maritime rights to Satellogic Merlin's 1-meter, 30-minute-latency over-ocean imagery. Once fully provisioned, the Merlin constellation will provide maritime missions with high-resolution, low-latency coverage across 72 million square kilometers of ocean, enabling faster responses across a wider area.SynMax fuses these sources with government-furnished imagery, vessel self-reporting, and other data into a single, cross-checked view. SynMax cross-checks every detection against independent sources to reduce the impact of missing or falsified signals. SynMax already ingests more than 40 million square kilometers of imagery each day and adds new sources as they become available, without changing how customers receive the intelligence."The vessels we're looking for are doing everything they can to not be seen," Anderson added. "No single satellite, sensor, or signal will catch all of them. That's why this contract is built on many, and why it will keep getting stronger as new sensors come online."The award reflects SynMax's view that the clearest understanding of the maritime world comes from many sources working together, and that operators should have access to all of them.About SynMaxSynMax delivers ground truth for every decision. Headquartered in Houston with offices in London and Washington, D.C., SynMax fuses multi-source data, subject-matter-expert-built models, and an agentic platform so organizations can see what's real and act before the window closes. Its products include Theia for maritime domain awareness, Hyperion for energy markets, BasinIQ for upstream oil and gas, and Vulcan for power infrastructure. Learn more at synmax.

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SynMax Awarded NIWC Prime Contract For MDA and Agentic AI, Marking a New Chapter in Multi-Source Maritime Intelligence News Provided By SynMax October 27, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Military Industry, Technology



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