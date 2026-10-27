Ovadia Law Group Resolves Clawback Claims For Florida Medical Directors

Abe Ovadia resolves cases with medical directors across Florida

Ovadia Law Group PA, Boca Raton

Medical directors are vulnerable to claims by insurance companies

Abraham Ovadia secures settlements across four federal lawsuits, resolving multi-million dollar insurer recovery claims with no admission of wrongdoing.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Abraham Ovadia represented five medical directors who were sued by a major auto insurance company in three lawsuits (Case No.: 1:26-cv-24554-KMM, Case No.: 1:26-cv-22738-CMA, Case No.: 1:26-cv-24410-JEM). The allegations included Civil RICO claims and asked for millions of dollars to be paid back to the auto insurance company in what is known as a clawback lawsuit.Abraham Ovadia was able to successfully negotiate the claims of all five medical directors that spanned different lawsuits filed in federal court in Florida. Rather than run up the bill on the medical directors, Abraham Ovadia spent his time negotiating the claims aggressively on behalf of his clients.Under Florida Statutes Section 400.9935, medical directors and clinic directors of covered facilities have several obligations that are clearly outlined. Simply“being a medical director” is not enough. The specific responsibilities of a medical director outlined in the statute include reviewing patient referral agreements, verifying appropriate practitioner licensure, overseeing medical records, ensuring compliance with applicable recordkeeping requirements, and conducting systematic reviews of clinic billing.The medical director law also requires corrective action when unlawful charges are discovered.The medical directors disputed the allegations against them and admitted no wrongdoing as part of the settlements.Abraham Ovadia has handled dozens of clawback claims filed by auto insurers against Florida medical providers.Abraham Ovadia is an attorney with Ovadia Law Group, a Florida law firm representing healthcare providers and other clients in insurance-related disputes and litigation. His practice includes defending medical clinics, chiropractors, medical directors, and other healthcare businesses against insurer recovery claims and allegations involving healthcare billing and regulatory compliance.Ovadia Law Group operates offices in Boca Raton, Miami, Orlando and Fort Myers. The firm maintains an active digital presence, sharing insights and updates through its social platforms. To learn more about Ovadia Law Group, visit their website or call 855-633-3223 (855-NEED-ABE).

Denis Virguetti

Ovadia Law Group P.A.

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Ovadia Law Group Resolves Clawback Claims for Florida Medical Directors News Provided By Ovadia Law Group P.A. October 27, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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