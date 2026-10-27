Southpaw Animal Care Named 2026 Best Of Texas Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Southpaw Animal Care, a privately owned veterinary practice serving Cedar Park, Leander, and the surrounding area, has been named a 2026 Best of Texas Award winner. Led by veterinarian Dr. Weaver, who has practiced for over three decades, the clinic provides preventive, surgical, dental, and emergency care for cats and dogs. The recognition highlights a practice built around long-term relationships, with many clients returning to the same familiar faces for twenty-five years or more.What sets Southpaw Animal Care apart starts with its size. The team has deliberately remained independently owned, valuing lasting relationships with clients and preserving the close, family-like feel that defines the practice. That decision shows up in same-day scheduling for unexpected minor emergencies and in technicians who have worked alongside Dr. Weaver for years. Every pet's history is treated as something worth remembering, not just a file to update. The practice describes itself as a place“Where Compassionate Care Meets Unparalleled Experience.” Clients echo that description in reviews spanning decades of visits.Beyond day-to-day care, the practice has built a reputation for showing up for its community. Dr. Weaver was featured in a CBS Austin segment recognizing local acts of kindness. The honor reflects the same values that shape the clinic's daily work: honesty, patience, and genuine care for pets and the people who love them. That approach extends to daily operations, where a small staff still knows most clients by name.“We've always believed that good veterinary care starts with really knowing your patients, not just treating symptoms,” said Dr. Weaver, veterinarian and owner of Southpaw Animal Care.“This recognition means a lot because it comes from the community we've spent years serving, and it reminds us why we chose to keep this practice independently owned.Looking ahead, Southpaw Animal Care plans to keep its focus right where it has always been: building lasting relationships and providing individualized care in a practice that feels more like family than a business. The 2026 Best of Texas Award serves as recognition of that steady approach. The practice intends to keep earning the same trust from clients in Cedar Park, Leander, and Austin area beyond for years to come.Contact InformationCompany Name: Southpaw Animal CarePhone/Text: 512-549-7878Email:...Address: 14105 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Suite 201, Cedar Park, TX 78641Website: southpawanimalcareFor more information, click here.

Southpaw Animal Care

Southpaw Animal Care

+1 512-549-7878

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Southpaw Animal Care Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 27, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.