Awards Adds A Years-Of-Service Crystal Collection

Years of Service Awards made from Crystal, Glass and Acrylic used to honor employee milestones.

Awards Recognition Awards and Plaques

Awards has added a years-of-service crystal collection built around service anniversaries, with free engraving, a free proof, and no order minimum.

- Vincent Nero, CRP, VP of Sales & Service at Awards

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Awards has added a years-of-service crystal collection, a group of optical crystal awards organized around the anniversaries companies mark most often: the first year, the 5th, the 10th, and on to 25 and beyond. The collection is available now on the company's website.

The numerical awards are cut from lead-free optical crystal, the same water-clear grade Awards uses across its premium line. Optical crystal carries no green or gray tint at the thicker edges, holds its clarity for decades, and is more UV-stable than acrylic, which can yellow after long exposure to strong light. Each award takes a deep sandblast etch, the frosted white mark that reads from across a room and does not fade or peel.

The collection groups awards by milestone so a buyer running a service program can match the piece to the length of tenure without guessing. Larger pieces mark the longer anniversaries, and the whole range shares a look, so a person's 5th-year award and their twentieth sit together on a shelf and clearly belong to the same program.

"A service award sits on a desk for decades. Most promo gifts get tossed in a year," said Vincent Nero, CRP, VP of Sales & Service at Awards. "That is why we build the anniversary pieces from optical crystal and engrave every one free. When someone hits 25 years, the award should still look right on the day they retire."

Every piece in the collection ships with free engraving, free logo setup, and a free proof before production, so a buyer sees the exact layout of names, dates, and logo before anything is made. There is no order minimum. A company can order a single 10-year award or a full slate for an annual recognition event, and proofs come back in 1 to 3 days with production about 6 days after approval.

The collection reflects a pattern the Awards team sees across the service programs it supplies. Recognition tends to matter most early, around onboarding and the first anniversary, and again at the long milestones that mark a career. Building the range around those points gives program managers a clear path from a new hire's first year through the anniversaries that follow.

The pieces fit the moments companies already plan for: a first-year milestone handed over at a team meeting, a 10-year mark at an annual awards night, a 25-year award set aside for a retirement. Each one can carry the recipient's name, the years of service, and a company logo, all etched into the crystal rather than printed on a label that peels. For programs that recognize the same milestones every year, the shared design keeps the awards consistent from one hire to the next.

All engraving and decoration are done in-house in the United States, and much of the line is manufactured here as well. The years-of-service crystal collection and the full crystal awards range are available on the Awards website.

Browse the collection: Years of Service Awards

About Awards

For over 40 years, our team has helped organizations recognize great work. Awards is the online source for custom awards and trophies, focused on corporate recognition, employee awards, and years of service recognition. We design and engrave crystal, glass, acrylic, and plaque awards, with free engraving, a free proof before production, and no order minimum, so buyers can order a single piece or an entire program. Learn more at Awards.

Vincent Nero

Awards

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Awards Adds a Years-of-Service Crystal Collection News Provided By Successories October 27, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies



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