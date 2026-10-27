New Book Amplifies Audio Company's Inspiring Startup Story, Encouraging Others To Dream Big

Mattias Scheek, entrepreneur, inventor, co-founder, and former CEO of Mayht, and author of“100: The Audio Startup That Turned the Volume All the Way Up.”

“100: The Audio Startup That Turned the Volume All the Way Up,” by Mattias Scheek, published by SXSW Books, is now available.

- - Mattias ScheekCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In the new book“100: The Audio Startup That Turned the Volume All the Way Up,” Mayht co-founder Mattias Scheek offers inspiration to budding entrepreneurs as he tells his own story of transforming the spark of an idea into a multi-million-dollar business.“If you are holding an idea that feels bigger than your current reality, know that you do not need perfect conditions,” Scheek writes.“Whatever your starting point, you already have enough to begin.”“100,” published by SXSW Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, is now available. In the book, Scheek tells how he and his brother Timothy joined forces to create better-designed speakers, their early business efforts supported by an aunt and uncle who became their first customers and whose belief in them surprised even Scheek.“I was stunned they would spend that much money on something so early stage,” Scheek writes.“Their faith motivated us to give it all we had.”The brothers' efforts led to Mayht, a Netherlands-based company whose growth and success ultimately resulted in its sale to Sonos Inc. in 2022 for $100 million, a deal that came with its own challenges as Scheek details shareholder doubts that could have scuttled the agreement.But for Scheek,“100” is more than his and his brother's story. He says the book is for all people who harbor an idea (or several) they believe in deeply, even if they're too humble to call their idea“great.” It's for those seeking practical and emotional guidance as they relentlessly chase a dream.In that spirit, Scheek offers personal anecdotes and universal lessons, and includes the brothers' missteps as well as their triumphs. He points out that the two of them did not start with access, privilege, or certainty.“We started with creativity instead of capital, with character instead of comfort,” Scheek writes.“We were told no more often than yes. We heard doors close more than they opened. But somewhere along the way, we learned that scarcity is not a limitation; it is a training ground.”In that same vein, his hope is that the book's readers will be encouraged and come to understand not just how to succeed through scarcity, but how to succeed because of it.About Mattias ScheekMattias Scheek, author of“100: The Audio Startup That Turned the Volume All the Way Up,” is an entrepreneur, industrial designer, and audio technology innovator. As co-founder and CEO of Mayht, he led the company that developed Heartmotion, a breakthrough speaker technology that reinvented how speakers produce sound. In 2022, Sonos acquired Mayht for $100 million. Scheek, a first-generation entrepreneur raised in Amsterdam by parents of Surinamese descent, holds a BSc in Industrial Design Engineering from Delft University of Technology.About SXSW BooksSXSW Books is an Advantage Media imprint, launched in partnership with South by Southwest(SXSW). Known globally for its convergence of technology, film, television, music, education, and culture, SXSW is expanding its influence into book publishing to amplify the voices of innovators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. SXSW Books connects ideamakers with audiences, enabling authors to share their stories, drive meaningful change, and build authority within their fields.

Miguel Casellas Gil

Advantage Media

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New Book Amplifies Audio Company's Inspiring Startup Story, Encouraging Others to Dream Big News Provided By Advantage Media October 27, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Technology



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