Black Gold Coffee Roasters Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Black Gold Coffee Roasters, a small batch coffee roaster and cafe based in Venice, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner, recognizing the company's dedication to ethically sourced, carefully roasted coffee and the loyal following it has built across the region.Founded on the belief that great coffee should benefit everyone involved in bringing it to the cup, Black Gold Coffee Roasters works directly with growers, including longtime partners in Colombia's Department of Tolima, to source beans that reflect both quality and fair compensation for farming communities. That relationship shows up most clearly in the Colombia Red Condor, the roaster's most popular coffee, prized for its familiar, balanced profile and its direct ties to the growers who produce it.Beyond sourcing, the company's approach to roasting sets it apart. The house Organic Espresso is roasted in the Italian style, with each component of the blend roasted separately before being mixed by hand, a process that reflects the level of detail applied across the entire menu. Customer favorites like the Honey Bee Latte and Liquid Crack, the shop's cold brew steeped for a full 24 hours, have become signature orders for regulars throughout the Venice area, each one built around the same commitment to quality that defines the roastery.“Being named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner means a great deal to our entire team,” said Gary Lauters II, founder of Black Gold Coffee Roasters.“This recognition reflects the hard work of the growers, roasters, and staff who make every cup possible, and we're grateful to the community that keeps showing up for it, cup after cup.”After opening a second location in the second oldest home in Sarasota county, Lord-Higel's Coffee House, the team at Black Gold Coffee Roasters looks ahead as the company remains committed to the philosophy behind its slogan,“Enriching Lives, From Tree to Cup.” They will continue to prioritize ethical sourcing, hands on roasting, and the kind of quality that keeps customers coming back. The 2026 Best of Florida Award serves as recognition of a business built on relationships, from the farms where the coffee begins to the counters across Venice where it's finally served.For more information, click here.

Black Gold Coffee Roasters

Black Gold Coffee Roasters

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Black Gold Coffee Roasters Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 27, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry



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