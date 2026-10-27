Ethiopian Refugee Surge in Kenya Nears 40,000 as Fighting Rages
(MENAFN) Close to 40,000 Ethiopians have crossed into Kenya to escape deadly fighting at home, Kenya’s independent rights watchdog said Tuesday, calling for immediate emergency aid and legal protection for those fleeing.
The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said the toll has surged in a matter of days. The Kenya Red Cross had put the number of displaced Ethiopians at more than 14,000 over the weekend. Fighting between regional security forces and armed civilians from Ethiopia’s Oromia and Somali regions is still raging near the shared border.
“The protection of life and human dignity cannot be postponed. KNCHR urges all responsible authorities and partners to act urgently, in coordination and with compassion, so that everyone seeking safety in Moyale is protected by the law and can access essential humanitarian assistance,” Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) Chairperson Claris Ogangah said in a statement.
The commission said it was alarmed by reports that “approximately 40,000 people have sought refuge in Moyale after fleeing unrest in Ethiopia.”
Shelters stretched, health risks mounting
Reports indicate more than 15,000 people are sheltering in eight makeshift sites, among them churches and schools. Another 20,000-plus have been taken in by relatives and friends.
The arrivals are straining host communities. Scarce food, clean water, shelter, sanitation and health services are fueling fears of worsening conditions. KNCHR cautioned that crowding and poor sanitation could raise the danger of communicable disease outbreaks.
The commission also documented four births among the displaced: two women delivered at Manyatta Burji and two at Bitiye. It said the cases underscore the pressing need for maternal care, emergency treatment and postnatal services.
KNCHR urged the Kenyan and Ethiopian governments to work together to end the violence and secure safe, humane passage for civilians crossing the border.
The commission stressed that Kenya’s constitutional protections cover everyone on its soil, whatever their nationality or immigration status. It also reminded authorities of their duties under international refugee law, including non-refoulement, the principle barring the return of people to places where they risk persecution or grave threats to their safety.
Flag dispute ignites bloodshed
The crisis stems from clashes between security forces and armed civilians from Ethiopia’s Oromia and Somali regions, chiefly involving the Oromo Borana and Somali Garre communities. Both live around Moyale, where long-running disputes over administrative boundaries and territorial control have repeatedly inflamed tensions.
The unrest began with a row over the hoisting of the Somali Regional State flag and the opening of a new administrative office in a part of Moyale that Oromia authorities claim as their own.
Tensions escalated after a 13-year-old girl was killed on Oct. 18, sparking protests, business shutdowns and further confrontations between the communities. On Oct. 22, heavy fighting broke out, with regional security forces and armed civilians trading gunfire as the violence spread to several settlements in southern Ethiopia.
Each side has blamed the other for starting the clashes. Residents report deaths, injuries and the destruction of homes and businesses.
The fighting has also disrupted transport and trade along the Kenya-Ethiopia border, a key commercial corridor linking the two East African nations.
Lawmakers from Marsabit County previously urged President William Ruto to open diplomatic talks with Ethiopian authorities and help restore calm.
KNCHR added that relief efforts must also address the needs of Kenyan communities hosting displaced families, saying coordinated action is vital to stop conditions from worsening.
The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said the toll has surged in a matter of days. The Kenya Red Cross had put the number of displaced Ethiopians at more than 14,000 over the weekend. Fighting between regional security forces and armed civilians from Ethiopia’s Oromia and Somali regions is still raging near the shared border.
“The protection of life and human dignity cannot be postponed. KNCHR urges all responsible authorities and partners to act urgently, in coordination and with compassion, so that everyone seeking safety in Moyale is protected by the law and can access essential humanitarian assistance,” Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) Chairperson Claris Ogangah said in a statement.
The commission said it was alarmed by reports that “approximately 40,000 people have sought refuge in Moyale after fleeing unrest in Ethiopia.”
Shelters stretched, health risks mounting
Reports indicate more than 15,000 people are sheltering in eight makeshift sites, among them churches and schools. Another 20,000-plus have been taken in by relatives and friends.
The arrivals are straining host communities. Scarce food, clean water, shelter, sanitation and health services are fueling fears of worsening conditions. KNCHR cautioned that crowding and poor sanitation could raise the danger of communicable disease outbreaks.
The commission also documented four births among the displaced: two women delivered at Manyatta Burji and two at Bitiye. It said the cases underscore the pressing need for maternal care, emergency treatment and postnatal services.
KNCHR urged the Kenyan and Ethiopian governments to work together to end the violence and secure safe, humane passage for civilians crossing the border.
The commission stressed that Kenya’s constitutional protections cover everyone on its soil, whatever their nationality or immigration status. It also reminded authorities of their duties under international refugee law, including non-refoulement, the principle barring the return of people to places where they risk persecution or grave threats to their safety.
Flag dispute ignites bloodshed
The crisis stems from clashes between security forces and armed civilians from Ethiopia’s Oromia and Somali regions, chiefly involving the Oromo Borana and Somali Garre communities. Both live around Moyale, where long-running disputes over administrative boundaries and territorial control have repeatedly inflamed tensions.
The unrest began with a row over the hoisting of the Somali Regional State flag and the opening of a new administrative office in a part of Moyale that Oromia authorities claim as their own.
Tensions escalated after a 13-year-old girl was killed on Oct. 18, sparking protests, business shutdowns and further confrontations between the communities. On Oct. 22, heavy fighting broke out, with regional security forces and armed civilians trading gunfire as the violence spread to several settlements in southern Ethiopia.
Each side has blamed the other for starting the clashes. Residents report deaths, injuries and the destruction of homes and businesses.
The fighting has also disrupted transport and trade along the Kenya-Ethiopia border, a key commercial corridor linking the two East African nations.
Lawmakers from Marsabit County previously urged President William Ruto to open diplomatic talks with Ethiopian authorities and help restore calm.
KNCHR added that relief efforts must also address the needs of Kenyan communities hosting displaced families, saying coordinated action is vital to stop conditions from worsening.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment