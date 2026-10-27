Saiju Kurup's 'Harivarasanam' To Hit Screens On January 15 For Makar Sankranthi

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) The makers of director Rajesh Nair's devotional Malayalam film 'Harivarasanam', featuring Malayalam actor Saiju Kurup in the lead, on Tuesday announced that the film would hit screens on January 15 next year for the festival of Makar Sankranthi.

Taking to its Instagram page to share the update, production house Panorama Studios wrote, "An Emotional Journey of Faith! Witness HARIVARASANAM in theatres this MAKAR SANKRANTHI!"

It may be recalled that director Rajesh had, in the first week of October, confirmed that dubbing for the film had been completed.

The director had taken to to his Instagram stories section to drop the update.

In August this year, the director had shared a Behind The Scenes picture from the sets even as he dropped an update on the film's progress.

Taking to his Instagram page, director Rajesh Nair had disclosed that the film had entered its 30th day of shooting even as he shared a picture that showed the cinematographer focussing his camera on actors dressed as devotees lined up to climb the famous 18 steps at Sabarimala. The cinematographer was also seen holding out a mike towards the actors.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs and what had recently added to their excitement was Tamil comedian Yogi Babu joining the unit.

Actor Saiju Kurup, who plays the lead in this devotional film, had welcomed Tamil comedian Yogi Babu onboard the unit of the film.

Taking to his Instagram page, Saiju Kurup posted a picture of himself with Yogi Babu and had said, "#Harivarasanam, the divine tale continues. Happy to welcome onboard,Shri Yogi Babu @yogiibabuorginal. Get ready for an intense blend of emotion, devotion, and powerful storytelling. @yogiibabuorginal. @director_rajeshmohanan @ajithvinayakafilms @sarathkumar2222 @ampady_k @ranjin_raj @sajadkaakku @ajiesh_edamon @sasi @rakhil._ @stephy_zaviour @sithara_vijayan @eva_anil."

The film, which is being directed by Rajesh Nair who is best known for having directed films like Salt Mango Tree and Thrissur Pooram, is being produced by Vinayaka Ajith.

The film had gone on floors in the beginning of July, with a pooja ceremony that was held at the Chitranjali studio in Thiruvananthapuram where a grand set resembling the famous Sabarimala temple was erected.

The story for the film has been penned by Ampadhy K while the project has been designed by R Jayachandran. The film boasts of a fine technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Sajad Kaaku while music for the film is by Ranjin Raj.

Ajiesh Edamon has been roped in as the editor for this film, which has costumes designed by Stephy Zaviour. Production design is by Rakhil and production control is by Sasi Poduval.