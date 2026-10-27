Kolkata Police Reconstruct Sarsuna Parade Case, Accused Taken To Spots In Shorts

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 27 (IANS) Kolkata Police on Tuesday took the three accused arrested in connection with the public parading of a youth and his father in the Sarsuna area of south Kolkata to the crime scene for reconstruction of the incident.

The arrested accused, identified as Pradeep Sarkar and Rahul Barman, were taken to the locality wearing shorts and with ropes tied around them as part of the reconstruction exercise.

Senior police officers and personnel from Sarsuna Police Station were present during the process, which was videographed.

According to police officials, the accused could be brought back to the spot again if required for further questioning and face-to-face interrogation.

According to investigators, the incident occurred on Sunday when a youth allegedly went to meet his minor girlfriend at Khudiram Palli under the Sarsuna police station area. The girl's family allegedly found the two together and summoned the youth's father to the house.

Police said the youth, his father and a friend were confined, assaulted and verbally abused before being forced to walk naked along a street in the locality. They were also beaten with glass bottles and paraded at gunpoint for around 50 metres. The youth's mother was also assaulted and later underwent a medical examination.

In their statement to investigators, members of the victim's family claimed that they were given three options by the girl's family: face a police case, allow the youth to be shot dead, or walk naked through the streets while the incident was recorded.

They alleged that they chose the third option out of fear for their lives.

The circulation of photographs and videos of the incident on social media later triggered tensions in the area. On Monday morning, a group of agitated residents attacked and vandalised the youth's house.

Following the incident, police arrested the minor girl's father, mother and uncle.

Investigators on Tuesday recreated the sequence of events and recorded the reconstruction process as part of the ongoing probe.