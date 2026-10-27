Bengaluru: Krishna Byre Gowda Slams Officials, Contractors Over Hennur-Bagalur Roadwork Delays

Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has expressed strong displeasure over delays in road and infrastructure development works in the city, questioning the relationship between contractors and officials responsible for executing the projects. Criticising the slow progress, the minister said the government was being forced to face public criticism and embarrassment because of the lapses of those entrusted with completing the work.

The minister inspected road and infrastructure development works along the stretch from the Hennur-Bagalur Main Road junction to Geddalahalli on Monday. During the inspection, he reprimanded officials and contractors over the significant delays and expressed concern about the impact of the incomplete works on commuters and residents.

Minister Questions Contractors and Officials Over Delays

"We have to face the embarrassment because of you guys. The government has to hang its head. Officials will obviously defend you because who knows what deal you have with them. But at the end of the day, the public hurls all their abuses at us," the minister said, criticising the contractors and officials for the delays.

His remarks highlighted concerns over accountability in infrastructure projects and the public inconvenience caused by the slow pace of development work.

'How Will Vehicles and Pedestrians Move?'

The minister also raised concerns about the growing number of high-rise buildings in the area and the pressure they could place on existing road infrastructure. He pointed out that several buildings ranging from 40 to 50 storeys were coming up in the locality.

"God knows how many more such projects are lined up. Vehicles and pedestrians will struggle to move if everyone from those apartments hits the road. People will just curse us for the crazy traffic jams," he added.

He warned that the increasing number of residential projects could worsen traffic congestion if road infrastructure was not developed in line with the area's growth.

Officials Attend Infrastructure Inspection

Byrathi Basavaraj, MLA, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M. Maheshwar Rao and other senior officials were present during the inspection.

The visit focused on the progress of road and infrastructure works along the stretch from the Hennur-Bagalur Main Road junction to Geddalahalli, with the minister expressing dissatisfaction over the delays and their potential impact on residents and commuters.

Constant checks and proper coordination are a must to build top-quality infrastructure for a #BetterBengaluru.I checked the white-topping work on the Hennur-Bagalur road right at the spot and reviewed the progress along with MLA Shri Byrathi Basavaraj and other officials.

- Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) October 26, 2026