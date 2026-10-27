How To Make Soft Milk Cake At Home With Just Milk And Country Sugar

You can make delicious, soft milk cake at home using just milk and country sugar. Follow this simple stovetop recipe, get the perfect consistency, and prepare a sweet treat your family will love.

You can easily make a delicious sweet at home if you have just two ingredients. You only need milk and country sugar to prepare this soft milk cake without spending much money. You will find this simple recipe perfect for festival days, sudden guests, or kids craving a quick dessert.

People usually use ghee, cardamom powder, and milk powder to make milk cake. You can skip all those extras and still make a tasty milk sweet by simply boiling down the milk and adding country sugar. You just need some patience and the right cooking consistency to get this right.

You need exactly one litre of milk for this recipe. You will get the best taste and texture if you use full-fat milk.

You also need 100 to 150 grams of country sugar. You can easily adjust this quantity based on your sweetness preference.

You do not need ghee, milk powder, or maida for this preparation. You just have to focus on the boiling process and the final consistency, because they completely decide the quality of your sweet.

1. Boil the milk well

You must pour one litre of milk into a heavy-bottomed pan and boil it on a medium flame. You should watch carefully so the milk does not spill over.

2. Reduce the milk

You need to stir the milk constantly so it does not stick to the bottom. You must scrape the cream from the sides and mix it back in. You should continue this until the milk reduces significantly and thickens.

3. Add the country sugar

You must lower the flame and add the country sugar once the milk reduces. You need to stir until the sugar dissolves completely. The mixture might loosen up a bit after adding sugar, but it will thicken again as you keep cooking.

4. Stir until the right consistency

You should keep stirring on a low flame until the mixture leaves the sides of the pan and gathers together. You must not let it burn or stick to the bottom. You will make the sweet too hard if you overcook it.

5. Cool and cut into pieces

You need to transfer the mixture to a plate and spread it evenly. You can cut and serve it once it cools down completely. You should let it rest a little longer if the mixture feels too soft.

You will need about an hour or more to make this traditional reduced-milk sweet. You should always check the consistency rather than watching the clock, because cooking time changes based on milk quantity, pan width, and stove heat.

. Full-fat milk: It gives your sweet a rich and soft texture.

. Wide pan: It helps the milk reduce faster and lets the moisture evaporate quickly.

. Constant stirring: It prevents the sweet from sticking to the bottom and getting a burnt taste.

. Sugar quantity: You should add less sugar first and increase it later if needed.

. Final consistency: The mixture must thicken and gather together, but it should not dry out completely and become hard like a stone.

Is this a real milk cake?

You need to know a small fact here. You will actually get a sweet similar to milk kova or thirattupal when you just boil down milk and country sugar. Shop-bought traditional North Indian milk cake uses a different preparation method to get that unique grainy texture and brown colour.

You might not get a firm, cake-mould texture with this two-ingredient recipe. You will, however, get a fantastic homemade sweet filled with the aroma of country sugar and the rich taste of reduced milk.

Who can try this sweet?

. Homemakers who want to make sweets with minimal ingredients.

. People planning to prepare homemade sweets for festivals.

. Families who prefer home-cooked food over shop-bought sweets.

. Parents who want to give small sweet treats to their kids occasionally.

Important note: You do not make this sweet sugar-free or diabetic-friendly just by using country sugar. It still contains lactose from the milk and natural sugars from the country sugar. You should always eat it in moderation.

You can easily make a delicious milk sweet at home if you have one litre of milk, some country sugar, and a lot of patience. You do not need to buy expensive ingredients. You just need to stir carefully until you reach the right consistency!