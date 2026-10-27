UN Rights Chief Condemns Israeli Force in Hebron, Warns of Displacement
(MENAFN) The UN human rights chief on Monday urged Israel to halt what he described as "unnecessary and disproportionate use of force" in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, where more than 2,000 Palestinians have reportedly been displaced since Friday.
Volker Turk said the ongoing Israeli operation had involved the destruction of homes and commercial buildings, while imposing severe restrictions on residents' ability to move freely.
"The sweeping steps taken raise grave concerns of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force – which must end," he said.
Turk warned that the restrictions had left many Palestinians confined to their homes or nearby neighborhoods. He also pointed to statements from senior Israeli officials that, he said, indicated the measures were punitive and intended to frighten residents.
"This is unacceptable," he stressed.
The UN official called for displaced Palestinians to be permitted to return to their homes. He also urged Israel to provide compensation and reparations for unlawful evictions, property demolitions and the displacement caused by the operation.
"Collective punishment is a grave violation of international law," he said.
Turk further cautioned that threats to clear and eliminate entire neighborhoods raised "serious concerns of ethnic cleansing."
Volker Turk said the ongoing Israeli operation had involved the destruction of homes and commercial buildings, while imposing severe restrictions on residents' ability to move freely.
"The sweeping steps taken raise grave concerns of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force – which must end," he said.
Turk warned that the restrictions had left many Palestinians confined to their homes or nearby neighborhoods. He also pointed to statements from senior Israeli officials that, he said, indicated the measures were punitive and intended to frighten residents.
"This is unacceptable," he stressed.
The UN official called for displaced Palestinians to be permitted to return to their homes. He also urged Israel to provide compensation and reparations for unlawful evictions, property demolitions and the displacement caused by the operation.
"Collective punishment is a grave violation of international law," he said.
Turk further cautioned that threats to clear and eliminate entire neighborhoods raised "serious concerns of ethnic cleansing."
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