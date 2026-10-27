Kremlin Vows Strikes on Ukraine Continue Despite Talks
(MENAFN) Russia will keep fighting even as three-way negotiations with Washington and Kyiv restart, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, ruling out any pause in military operations.
Briefing reporters in Moscow, Peskov indicated that territorial questions, among other issues, could come up as the parties seek a peaceful settlement.
“The decision to resume trilateral negotiations does not imply any restrictions on military actions. You know that our armed forces continue the special military operation and continue to deliver massive and consistent strikes on Ukraine’s military complex, on military and quasi-military targets,” he said.
He cautioned that the talks would be detailed and demanding, and that Moscow wants the specifics kept private.
“There will be a very serious conversation consisting of a huge number of details. We would not like to discuss these details publicly, because we believe it would harm the potential future peace process,” Peskov added.
Humanitarian track
Asked about humanitarian initiatives, Peskov said they could serve as a precedent. He pointed to the “very positive, coordinating involvement” of American negotiators and first lady Melania Trump.
“We highly appreciate these efforts,” he said. He added that Moscow expects Ukraine to honor all agreements reached with the negotiators’ direct participation.
Serbia: opposition list leads in snap vote
On Serbia’s snap parliamentary election, Peskov said Moscow prizes Aleksandar Vucic’s contribution to bilateral ties and expects him to stay in politics.
“Even in opposition, he will still contribute to the development of bilateral relations,” he said.
He voiced hope that the incoming political force will act constructively and recognize that cooperation with Russia serves Serbian interests.
“We, for our part, intend to continue to promote the development of relations with Belgrade in every way, but, as you know, it takes two to tango,” he added.
Serbia voted early for its National Assembly on Sunday. With 96.47% of ballots counted, the Republican Electoral Commission reported that Vucic’s “United Serbia” list trailed the opposition “Student List” by a wide margin, 39.27% to 52.57%.
Brazil: Kremlin welcomes Lula win
Peskov also greeted the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s presidential race. President Vladimir Putin had already sent his congratulations.
“We welcome the victory of Mr. Lula,” he said.
Sports: Russia to host 2030 weightlifting worlds
The Kremlin spokesman applauded the International Weightlifting Federation’s decision to stage the 2030 championships in the Russian capital, calling it a significant move toward depoliticizing sport.
“Russia must return to the world sports family with full rights, because this family cannot live fully without Russia’s participation,” he said.
On a possible Olympic bid, he said it was premature to discuss.
“At the moment, not a very large number of countries are interested in hosting the Olympics. All the pros and cons must be weighed, of course. For now, this issue is not on the agenda,” he said.
Briefing reporters in Moscow, Peskov indicated that territorial questions, among other issues, could come up as the parties seek a peaceful settlement.
“The decision to resume trilateral negotiations does not imply any restrictions on military actions. You know that our armed forces continue the special military operation and continue to deliver massive and consistent strikes on Ukraine’s military complex, on military and quasi-military targets,” he said.
He cautioned that the talks would be detailed and demanding, and that Moscow wants the specifics kept private.
“There will be a very serious conversation consisting of a huge number of details. We would not like to discuss these details publicly, because we believe it would harm the potential future peace process,” Peskov added.
Humanitarian track
Asked about humanitarian initiatives, Peskov said they could serve as a precedent. He pointed to the “very positive, coordinating involvement” of American negotiators and first lady Melania Trump.
“We highly appreciate these efforts,” he said. He added that Moscow expects Ukraine to honor all agreements reached with the negotiators’ direct participation.
Serbia: opposition list leads in snap vote
On Serbia’s snap parliamentary election, Peskov said Moscow prizes Aleksandar Vucic’s contribution to bilateral ties and expects him to stay in politics.
“Even in opposition, he will still contribute to the development of bilateral relations,” he said.
He voiced hope that the incoming political force will act constructively and recognize that cooperation with Russia serves Serbian interests.
“We, for our part, intend to continue to promote the development of relations with Belgrade in every way, but, as you know, it takes two to tango,” he added.
Serbia voted early for its National Assembly on Sunday. With 96.47% of ballots counted, the Republican Electoral Commission reported that Vucic’s “United Serbia” list trailed the opposition “Student List” by a wide margin, 39.27% to 52.57%.
Brazil: Kremlin welcomes Lula win
Peskov also greeted the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s presidential race. President Vladimir Putin had already sent his congratulations.
“We welcome the victory of Mr. Lula,” he said.
Sports: Russia to host 2030 weightlifting worlds
The Kremlin spokesman applauded the International Weightlifting Federation’s decision to stage the 2030 championships in the Russian capital, calling it a significant move toward depoliticizing sport.
“Russia must return to the world sports family with full rights, because this family cannot live fully without Russia’s participation,” he said.
On a possible Olympic bid, he said it was premature to discuss.
“At the moment, not a very large number of countries are interested in hosting the Olympics. All the pros and cons must be weighed, of course. For now, this issue is not on the agenda,” he said.
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