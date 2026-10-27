Israel’s Supreme Court Upholds Firearm Access at Election Polling Stations
(MENAFN) Israel’s Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking to prevent polling station staff and party representatives from carrying firearms inside voting centers during Tuesday’s parliamentary elections, according to a statement from the Arab rights organization Adalah.
The group said the court rejected the legal challenge on Sunday evening. The petition had been submitted jointly by Adalah and the Joint List.
The case followed announcements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party that they intended to send approximately 2,000 election observers to polling stations in Arab communities and cities with mixed Jewish and Arab populations.
Adalah argued that the deployment raised concerns about the potential impact of armed observers on voters and election-day security, warning they could “intimidate Arab voters, which could also spark violent confrontations.”
Those behind the petition pointed to previous reported incidents involving voters allegedly being intimidated by individuals displaying firearms. They cautioned that allowing armed civilians into polling facilities could increase the risk of lethal force being used unlawfully.
The petitioners also argued that the danger was greater when weapons were carried by civilians without appropriate training who had been assigned to polling stations in Arab communities. They linked their concerns to what they described as “a racist incitement campaign that portrays Arab citizens as a threat.”
The group said the court rejected the legal challenge on Sunday evening. The petition had been submitted jointly by Adalah and the Joint List.
The case followed announcements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party that they intended to send approximately 2,000 election observers to polling stations in Arab communities and cities with mixed Jewish and Arab populations.
Adalah argued that the deployment raised concerns about the potential impact of armed observers on voters and election-day security, warning they could “intimidate Arab voters, which could also spark violent confrontations.”
Those behind the petition pointed to previous reported incidents involving voters allegedly being intimidated by individuals displaying firearms. They cautioned that allowing armed civilians into polling facilities could increase the risk of lethal force being used unlawfully.
The petitioners also argued that the danger was greater when weapons were carried by civilians without appropriate training who had been assigned to polling stations in Arab communities. They linked their concerns to what they described as “a racist incitement campaign that portrays Arab citizens as a threat.”
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