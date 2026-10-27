One Year After El-Fasher Falls, World Must Confront Sudan’s Suffering
(MENAFN) Dr. Tunc Demirtas is a foreign policy researcher at the Ankara-based Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA).
In the spring of 2026, a 38-year-old man returned to El-Fasher in an attempt to recover belongings from his home. Amnesty International identifies him as Hatim to protect his identity. Still recovering from a severe shrapnel injury to his jaw, he was detained by fighters from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and taken to a school.
Hatim said he was held there for around four months alongside approximately 300 other people, most of them women. When he tried to flee, he was beaten, including on parts of his body where he already had injuries.
This week marks one year since the RSF seized El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on Oct. 26, 2025, after imposing an 18-month siege on the city. At the time, El-Fasher was the Sudanese army’s last major stronghold in Darfur.
The massacres carried out in the days immediately following the city’s capture drew extensive international media coverage. However, Hatim’s testimony highlights only one part of the violence and abuses that persisted over the subsequent twelve months, much of which unfolded with limited attention from the international community.
In the spring of 2026, a 38-year-old man returned to El-Fasher in an attempt to recover belongings from his home. Amnesty International identifies him as Hatim to protect his identity. Still recovering from a severe shrapnel injury to his jaw, he was detained by fighters from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and taken to a school.
Hatim said he was held there for around four months alongside approximately 300 other people, most of them women. When he tried to flee, he was beaten, including on parts of his body where he already had injuries.
This week marks one year since the RSF seized El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on Oct. 26, 2025, after imposing an 18-month siege on the city. At the time, El-Fasher was the Sudanese army’s last major stronghold in Darfur.
The massacres carried out in the days immediately following the city’s capture drew extensive international media coverage. However, Hatim’s testimony highlights only one part of the violence and abuses that persisted over the subsequent twelve months, much of which unfolded with limited attention from the international community.
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