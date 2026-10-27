Palestinian Photojournalist Brings Gaza Stories to Paris Mayor
(MENAFN) Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza met with Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire on Monday for discussions about Gaza, the situation in Palestine and his work documenting Palestinian experiences.
Azaiza said he accepted Gregoire's invitation for “a meeting and an open conversation about Gaza, Palestine, and my journey as a Palestinian photojournalist.”
The conversation addressed everyday life in Gaza, the personal stories captured through his photography and the importance of keeping Palestinian experiences in the public eye, according to Azaiza.
“What meant the most to me was his genuine interest in listening, his solidarity, and his willingness to explore ways to do more for Gaza and the Palestinian people,” Azaiza wrote.
He described the meeting as meaningful because it brought Palestinian concerns into a setting where discussions could potentially lead to decisions and practical measures. He reflected on his years documenting the hardships faced by Palestinians, as well as their resilience and humanity.
“I have always believed that photography is more than capturing a moment. It is a way of giving people a voice, preserving their stories, and reminding the world of our shared humanity,” he said.
Azaiza said he accepted Gregoire's invitation for “a meeting and an open conversation about Gaza, Palestine, and my journey as a Palestinian photojournalist.”
The conversation addressed everyday life in Gaza, the personal stories captured through his photography and the importance of keeping Palestinian experiences in the public eye, according to Azaiza.
“What meant the most to me was his genuine interest in listening, his solidarity, and his willingness to explore ways to do more for Gaza and the Palestinian people,” Azaiza wrote.
He described the meeting as meaningful because it brought Palestinian concerns into a setting where discussions could potentially lead to decisions and practical measures. He reflected on his years documenting the hardships faced by Palestinians, as well as their resilience and humanity.
“I have always believed that photography is more than capturing a moment. It is a way of giving people a voice, preserving their stories, and reminding the world of our shared humanity,” he said.
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