Burhan Heads Sudan Delegation to Russia-Africa Summit
(MENAFN) Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan will lead a high-level delegation to the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow on Oct. 28-29, according to reports published Tuesday.
The delegation is expected to include Sudan’s foreign and finance ministers, the director of the General Intelligence Service and the head of the Defense Industries System.
During the visit, Burhan is scheduled to deliver an address at the summit, meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for bilateral discussions and visit the Russian State University for the Humanities.
Sudan’s ambassador to Russia, Mohamed al-Ghazali al-Tijani Siraj, said the trip comes as cooperation between Khartoum and Moscow continues to expand, particularly through engagement in international forums.
Siraj highlighted Russia’s potential role in Sudan’s post-conflict recovery, identifying energy, oil, mining, agriculture, infrastructure and higher education as sectors where bilateral cooperation could contribute to reconstruction efforts.
He also pointed out that Sudan and Russia are commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.
More than 36 heads of state and government have confirmed their attendance at the summit, according to the ambassador.
The meeting is expected to address political and economic cooperation between Russia and African countries. Discussions will include a proposed partnership action plan covering the 2027-2029 period, alongside collaboration on civilian applications of artificial intelligence.
The summit comes as Sudan continues to endure a devastating conflict between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which began in April 2023. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions from their homes.
The prolonged conflict has severely damaged the country’s infrastructure and contributed to one of the world’s most serious humanitarian emergencies. Widespread food insecurity and famine have been reported in several parts of Sudan.
The delegation is expected to include Sudan’s foreign and finance ministers, the director of the General Intelligence Service and the head of the Defense Industries System.
During the visit, Burhan is scheduled to deliver an address at the summit, meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for bilateral discussions and visit the Russian State University for the Humanities.
Sudan’s ambassador to Russia, Mohamed al-Ghazali al-Tijani Siraj, said the trip comes as cooperation between Khartoum and Moscow continues to expand, particularly through engagement in international forums.
Siraj highlighted Russia’s potential role in Sudan’s post-conflict recovery, identifying energy, oil, mining, agriculture, infrastructure and higher education as sectors where bilateral cooperation could contribute to reconstruction efforts.
He also pointed out that Sudan and Russia are commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.
More than 36 heads of state and government have confirmed their attendance at the summit, according to the ambassador.
The meeting is expected to address political and economic cooperation between Russia and African countries. Discussions will include a proposed partnership action plan covering the 2027-2029 period, alongside collaboration on civilian applications of artificial intelligence.
The summit comes as Sudan continues to endure a devastating conflict between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which began in April 2023. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions from their homes.
The prolonged conflict has severely damaged the country’s infrastructure and contributed to one of the world’s most serious humanitarian emergencies. Widespread food insecurity and famine have been reported in several parts of Sudan.
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