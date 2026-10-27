Merz Seeks Deeper Germany-Singapore Strategic Cooperation
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Tuesday that Germany and Singapore plan to strengthen their strategic partnership, with priorities including defense and security, trade and investment, artificial intelligence, and green energy.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Singapore after meeting Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Merz said the two sides had agreed on an updated work plan to expand cooperation across several sectors in the coming years.
“We want to intensify our cooperation on defense and security policy. We are concluding new agreements on cybersecurity,” Merz said.
“We have been cooperating in the field of submarines for quite some time. We also intend to enter into deeper cooperation with Singapore to strengthen our resilience and protect our critical infrastructure,” he added.
Merz also announced Germany’s decision to join the GUIDE Initiative, a voluntary international framework aimed at safeguarding critical underwater infrastructure. Launched in Singapore last May, the initiative has attracted participation from more than a dozen countries, including Australia, the Philippines, France and the United Kingdom.
During their meeting, the German chancellor and Wong also addressed international conflicts, changing geopolitical dynamics and their backing for Ukraine.
“Singapore is also a very active member of the coalition of the willing,” Merz said. “We are grateful that Singapore agreed to the sanctions against Russia without hesitation and has also implemented them.” He added that the measures are designed to encourage Moscow to change its course and bring the war to an end.
Wong outlined several additional areas in which the two countries could deepen their partnership. These include digital economic development, artificial intelligence, collaborative research and innovation, advanced manufacturing, green technologies, semiconductors, quantum technology and space technology.
He also highlighted the importance of expanding connections between regions and maintaining the international rules-based order.
The GUIDE Initiative is expected to encourage greater cooperation across regions to protect underwater infrastructure, which Wong described as “essential to our security and connectivity,” he said.
Economic ties remain an important part of the relationship, with bilateral trade surpassing $13 billion in 2024.
Germany and Singapore established diplomatic relations in 1965, and their latest commitments signal plans to broaden cooperation across security, technology and economic development.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Singapore after meeting Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Merz said the two sides had agreed on an updated work plan to expand cooperation across several sectors in the coming years.
“We want to intensify our cooperation on defense and security policy. We are concluding new agreements on cybersecurity,” Merz said.
“We have been cooperating in the field of submarines for quite some time. We also intend to enter into deeper cooperation with Singapore to strengthen our resilience and protect our critical infrastructure,” he added.
Merz also announced Germany’s decision to join the GUIDE Initiative, a voluntary international framework aimed at safeguarding critical underwater infrastructure. Launched in Singapore last May, the initiative has attracted participation from more than a dozen countries, including Australia, the Philippines, France and the United Kingdom.
During their meeting, the German chancellor and Wong also addressed international conflicts, changing geopolitical dynamics and their backing for Ukraine.
“Singapore is also a very active member of the coalition of the willing,” Merz said. “We are grateful that Singapore agreed to the sanctions against Russia without hesitation and has also implemented them.” He added that the measures are designed to encourage Moscow to change its course and bring the war to an end.
Wong outlined several additional areas in which the two countries could deepen their partnership. These include digital economic development, artificial intelligence, collaborative research and innovation, advanced manufacturing, green technologies, semiconductors, quantum technology and space technology.
He also highlighted the importance of expanding connections between regions and maintaining the international rules-based order.
The GUIDE Initiative is expected to encourage greater cooperation across regions to protect underwater infrastructure, which Wong described as “essential to our security and connectivity,” he said.
Economic ties remain an important part of the relationship, with bilateral trade surpassing $13 billion in 2024.
Germany and Singapore established diplomatic relations in 1965, and their latest commitments signal plans to broaden cooperation across security, technology and economic development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment