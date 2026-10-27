Poland Short of F-16 Pilots: 47 Jets, Only 40 Trained Aviators
(MENAFN) Poland’s rapid military buildup has hit a critical bottleneck: not enough trained pilots to fly the F-16 fighter jets it already owns.
The Polish Air Force operates 47 F-16s but has only about 40 qualified pilots, far short of the 70 or more needed to run the fleet effectively, a national daily newspaper reported on Monday.
The numbers are unofficial. The Defense Ministry treats data on trained pilots and instructors as classified.
The gap cannot be closed quickly. Preparing a new F-16 pilot takes roughly two years. The same newspaper said only a small number of jet pilots graduated last year from Poland’s military aviation academy in Deblin.
Attrition among veterans is making matters worse, as some seasoned F-16 pilots are being reassigned to Poland’s incoming F-35 fleet.
The shortfall underscores a wider test for Warsaw as it works to turn one of Europe’s fastest military buildups into real combat capability. Defense spending has climbed sharply since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine in 2022, and is projected to reach about 4.8% of GDP in 2026.
Poland has purchased or ordered US-made F-35 fighters, Abrams tanks, AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, Patriot air-defense systems and HIMARS rocket launchers under its modernization drive.
In August 2025, Warsaw also signed a $3.8 billion (€3.390 billion) deal to upgrade its F-16s to the Viper standard, a package that improves radar, electronic warfare and communications and enhances interoperability with the F-35 and other new systems.
Yet the pilot shortage suggests personnel and training capacity may be lagging behind equipment purchases.
The newspaper warned that Poland could face a similar problem with its planned AH-64E Apache fleet, which could eventually require as many as 400 pilots.
The Polish Air Force operates 47 F-16s but has only about 40 qualified pilots, far short of the 70 or more needed to run the fleet effectively, a national daily newspaper reported on Monday.
The numbers are unofficial. The Defense Ministry treats data on trained pilots and instructors as classified.
The gap cannot be closed quickly. Preparing a new F-16 pilot takes roughly two years. The same newspaper said only a small number of jet pilots graduated last year from Poland’s military aviation academy in Deblin.
Attrition among veterans is making matters worse, as some seasoned F-16 pilots are being reassigned to Poland’s incoming F-35 fleet.
The shortfall underscores a wider test for Warsaw as it works to turn one of Europe’s fastest military buildups into real combat capability. Defense spending has climbed sharply since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine in 2022, and is projected to reach about 4.8% of GDP in 2026.
Poland has purchased or ordered US-made F-35 fighters, Abrams tanks, AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, Patriot air-defense systems and HIMARS rocket launchers under its modernization drive.
In August 2025, Warsaw also signed a $3.8 billion (€3.390 billion) deal to upgrade its F-16s to the Viper standard, a package that improves radar, electronic warfare and communications and enhances interoperability with the F-35 and other new systems.
Yet the pilot shortage suggests personnel and training capacity may be lagging behind equipment purchases.
The newspaper warned that Poland could face a similar problem with its planned AH-64E Apache fleet, which could eventually require as many as 400 pilots.
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