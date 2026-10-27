Air Astana Expands Winter Schedule With New Routes, More Flights

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Air Astana airline has switched to its autumn-winter flight schedule, which will remain in effect from October 25 through March 27 and offer passengers new destinations and more frequent flights on popular routes, according to Air Astana.

As part of the new schedule, Air Astana will launch flights from Almaty to Tokyo, Japan, on November 30, with two flights per week. Flights from Astana to Bangkok, Thailand, will begin on December 11, operating on Tuesdays and Fridays, while the Almaty-Langkawi route in Malaysia will launch on December 25, with flights on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Air Astana launched flights from Almaty to Salalah, Oman, on October 23, operating on Fridays, and from Astana to Salalah on October 24, with flights scheduled for Saturdays.

The airline will resume seasonal services on several routes. Flights from Almaty to Male in the Maldives will operate six times a week, with frequency increasing to seven flights a week during the New Year holidays and Nauryz celebrations. Flights from Almaty to Phu Quoc, Vietnam, will operate five times a week before increasing to daily service in December, while flights from Astana to Phu Quoc will run three times a week.

The airline will also increase flight frequencies on several popular routes. Flights from Almaty to Dubai will operate up to 12 times a week, while services from Astana to Dubai will increase to up to 10 flights a week. Flights from Almaty to Bangkok and Phuket will each operate up to seven times a week.

The new flights will be operated using modern aircraft from the Airbus A320neo and A321LR families.