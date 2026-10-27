Meet Patel's Passion Farms Reports 20% Year-Over-Year Growth Across Multi-State Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston-based wholesaler reports a 20% revenue increase for the first nine months of 2026, matching the 20% annual growth it recorded in 2024 and 2025

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passion Farms, a Houston-based wholesale distributor of hemp-derived THCA products with licensed cultivation operations in California and Oklahoma, today reported that its revenue increased 20% in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2026, compared with the same period in 2025, according to unaudited company figures. It equals the 20% per annum revenue growth that the company had achieved in 2024 and 2025. The numbers include the company's activities in Texas, California, and Oklahoma.

There were two product modifications in the third quarter. In particular, on Sept. 16, 2026, Passion Farms started to sell quarter-pound and half-pound order sizes of its THCA flower instead of one-pound orders previously. The price for a quarter-pound is $200 for Gelato THCA Flower and $325 for Pink Runtz. Also, on Aug. 5, 2026, the company launched Sour Watermelon Lemonade THCA gummies, which are a 10-pack, made from fruit puree and vegan pectin. Additionally, there were several new flowers introduced between July and September: KeyLime OG, Blue Slush, and Blueberry Muffins 2.0.

All products of Passion Farms are tested per batch and include a certificate of analysis for each batch. All items are for sale exclusively to buyers over 21 years old. The company does not ship THCA products to Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, or Rhode Island.

"Having quarter-pound and half-pound options allowed small retailers to purchase from us without having to order a whole pound," stated Meet Patel, co-founder of Passion Farms. "Those options, along with the strains and gummies introduced during summer, make up most of our sales growth."

Co-Founder Meet Patel on the 20% Growth

According to Patel, Co-Founder of Passion Farms, the 20% rise came from changes that the company introduced in its wholesale business model in 2026. The unaudited figure represents a comparison between the first nine months of 2026 and the same period in 2025.

"We've been working hard this year to make it easier for our retailers to purchase from us," Patel explained. "It was all about smaller order sizes, strains, and THCA gummies from discussions with our current buyers."

Patel said the testing and age requirements were the same for all three states. "Every batch of the products we sell has a certificate of analysis, whether it is Texas, California, or Oklahoma," he said. "We only sell to people aged above 21, and we don't sell THCA products in states where they are prohibited."

Moreover, he added that the increase applies to all three locations of the company. "This increase includes our entire business, including our Houston distribution team as well as Los Angeles and Oklahoma City cultivation teams."

Quarter-Pound and Half-Pound Orders Now Available in Three States

Passion Farms removed the one-pound requirement for all wholesale THCA flower orders on Sept. 16, 2026. This was effective right away in Texas, California, and Oklahoma, which are the only states in which the company operates.

Available order sizes



Quarter pound

Half pound

One pound

Two pounds Volumes above two pounds



Starting prices



Gelato THCA Flower: $200 per quarter pound Pink Runtz: $325 per quarter pound



The new sizes are relevant to the company's indoor, greenhouse, and mixed-light THCA flower. The prices of the new sizes depend on the strain and cultivation technique and are indicated in the company's catalog on Passion Farms ' website.

Prior to the update, a purchaser would need to buy at least one pound of a particular strain to make an order. With the help of the new sizes, the smaller distributors can now keep stocks of different strains in smaller amounts. The update was announced by Passion Farms in a GlobeNewswire press release on Sept. 16, 2026.

Sour Watermelon Lemonade THCA Gummies Added to Edibles Line

On Aug. 5, 2026, Passion Farms added Sour Watermelon Lemonade THCA gummies to its product line.

Product details



Pack size: 10 gummies per pack

Ingredients: real fruit puree and vegan pectin, a plant-based gelling agent used in place of gelatin

Testing: each production batch is tested, and a certificate of analysis records its cannabinoid content Buyers: sold only to buyers age 21 and older



These gummies fall under the company's edible category, which comprises a total of eight items according to the company's wholesale online catalog as of October 2026. Edibles form one out of the four product categories that the company deals with, the other being bulk flowers, pre-rolls, and disposable vapes. In the same quarter, the company launched new flower order sizes and flower strains in its wholesale catalog.

New THCA Flower Strains Added Between July and September

Passion Farms incorporated a few more strains of THCA flower into their wholesale lineup from July to September 2026. Gelato THCA Flower, which was among the two strains that were included in the quarter-pound price list, is among them.

New strains and wholesale price ranges



KeyLime OG: $200 to $5,750

Blueberry Muffins 2.0: $200 to $5,750

Blue Slushi: $200 to $6,000 Gelato: $200 to $6,000



The lowest price in each range corresponds to the smallest order size, and the highest corresponds to the largest bulk order.

Wholesale catalog as of October 2026



475 bulk flower products, counting each available size of each strain

42 disposable vapes

8 edibles 6 pre-roll products



Every flower batch is tested before sale and shipped with a certificate of analysis. Current prices for each strain and size are listed in the wholesale catalog at Passion Farms.

Operations and Compliance in Texas, California, and Oklahoma

Passion Farms operates from three locations, and all three are included in the results reported today.

Locations



Houston, Texas: headquarters, THCA product portfolio, and wholesale distribution

Los Angeles, California: cultivation under a state cannabis license Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: cultivation under a state cannabis license



Compliance



Sales only to buyers age 21 and older

No THCA shipments to Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, or Rhode Island, as posted on the company's website Batch testing, with a certificate of analysis issued for each batch before sale



In Oklahoma, there is an extension by the state until Aug. 1, 2028, for the moratorium on issuing new licenses for growers, processors, and dispensaries. Current license holders like Passion Farms are able to renew their licenses within this time period. Passion Farms' California and Oklahoma facilities support its cultivation sales in these states, while Houston supports its THCA sales.

FAQs

1. What does the 20% growth figure measure?

This number shows the difference in revenues of the company during the nine-month period up to September 30, 2026, as compared to the same period in 2025. The number is calculated based on the company's unaudited financial figures and includes the activities of the company in Texas, California, and Oklahoma.

2. Which operations are included in the results?

The findings also include the business of wholesale distribution of THCA by the company from Houston, Texas, and the licensing of cultivation operations in Los Angeles, California, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company is able to sell its products in bulk form to wholesale clients through such operations.

3. What products did Passion Farms introduce during the period?

On Aug. 5, 2026, the company launched the Sour Watermelon Lemonade THCA gummies with packaging of ten units. The company increased its flower strains to include KeyLime OG, Blue Slushi, and Blueberry Muffins 2.0 on Sept. 16, 2026, when it started offering quarter-pound and half-pound orders instead of the one-pound minimum order size.

4. Where does Passion Farms operate?

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Passion Farms oversees its THCA product range and engages in the wholesale distribution of products from this portfolio. The company operates cultivation facilities in Los Angeles, California, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, under state cannabis permits. The wholesale range of the company can be found on Passion Farms.

5. Who can buy from Passion Farms?

Passion Farms delivers its products only to customers who are 21 years old and above. The company does not deliver products that contain THCA in Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Rhode Island. All the batches are tested before issuing a certificate of analysis for every batch delivered to wholesalers.

About Passion Farms

Passion Farms is a Houston-based cannabis and hemp company founded in 2018. The company has a cannabis license in California and Oklahoma and sells THCA flower, edibles, and pre-rolls from Houston to wholesalers. For more details, visit Passion Farms.

Media Contact

Meet Patel Co-Founder Passion Farms... (832) 849-8461