WCF Group Enhances Data Protection Processes With AI-Powered Redactxpert®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YORK, United Kingdom, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WCF Group, an employee-owned organisation operating across retail, e-commerce, logistics and leisure sectors, has adopted RedactXpert, powered by Simpson Associates, to support its approach to data protection and information governance across its diverse portfolio of businesses.

Simplifying document redaction across a diverse group

With operations spanning multiple sectors and handling a wide range of information, WCF regularly manages documents and records containing sensitive and confidential data that require careful review and redaction before being shared externally. As the volume and complexity of information continued to grow, the organisation sought a more efficient and consistent approach to document redaction across its businesses.

As an employee-owned organisation, WCF places a strong emphasis on protecting personal and confidential information. Given the diversity of the businesses within the group, the organisation faces a variety of document redaction requirements, from legal and compliance-related processes through to the secure handling of customer, employee and business information.

Before selecting RedactXpert®, WCF explored several alternative solutions, including existing functionality within its technology estate and traditional manual redaction methods. While these tools offered some capability, the business needed a solution that was easier to use, could process a broader range of file types, and would significantly reduce the time and effort involved in completing redaction activities.

Saving time and providing greater confidence with AI-powered redaction

RedactXpert®'s ability to identify and redact sensitive information across documents, emails and attachments has enabled WCF to adopt a more streamlined and efficient approach. The platform's support for a wide range of file formats, alongside flexible document redaction options, has helped reduce administrative burden while providing greater confidence in the quality and completeness of the review process.

Stephen Wilkinson, Group Head of Technology at WCF Group, said:

"Data protection is incredibly important to us and, given the range of businesses that operate within WCF, we encounter many different scenarios where information needs to be reviewed and redacted before it can be shared.

We wanted a solution that would help us work more efficiently while giving us confidence that sensitive information had been identified and protected appropriately. RedactXpert® has achieved exactly that. It saves a significant amount of time, is straightforward to use, and allows us to focus more of our time on our core responsibilities rather than administrative tasks.

We've been particularly impressed by its ability to work across different file types, especially email records and attachments, and by the flexibility it gives us in how we approach document redaction. Perhaps most importantly, it provides reassurance that we've completed a thorough review and not missed something important."

One project demonstrated the impact of the technology particularly clearly. A large-scale review involving more than 28,000 records, which would previously have required multiple people working over several days, was completed by a single user in just one day using RedactXpert®.

Isobel Curry, Business Development Manager at RedactXpert®, said:

"WCF Group's employee-owned culture places a strong emphasis on responsibility, trust and protecting sensitive information. We're proud to support them with a solution that helps simplify what can often be a complex and time-consuming process.

The flexibility of RedactXpert® means organisations can manage a wide range of redaction requirements across different document types and business scenarios, while maintaining confidence that sensitive information has been identified and protected appropriately. It's fantastic to see the impact the platform is already having in helping WCF save time and work more efficiently."

WCF continues to use RedactXpert® on a regular basis to support information governance, compliance and data protection activities across its group of businesses.

About WCF Group

WCF Group is an employee-owned organisation with businesses operating across a range of sectors including retail, e-commerce, logistics and leisure. The group is committed to delivering excellent service while maintaining high standards of governance, responsibility and customer trust.

About RedactXpert®

RedactXpert ®

Built to handle sensitive data for organisations processing large volumes of personal information, the platform offers AI-powered precision for redacting PDFs, Microsoft Word documents (.docx), spreadsheets (.xlsx), image files, emails with attachments and hand-written notes. The solution enables teams to categorise data intelligently, bundle documents seamlessly and manage files efficiently – all within a single platform.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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