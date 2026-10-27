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Change Of Base Rate Margin For Some Exchange Traded Products


Date: 2026-10-27 07:48:15

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Due to increased lending cost in the underlying asset Tobii AB, Nordea will increase the Base Rate Margin of all affected Bear Certificates. The Base Rate Margin of Bear Certificates with Leverage Factor -1 will increase to 21,5%, Bear Certificates with Leverage Factor -2 will increase to 42,5% and Bear Certificates with Leverage Factor -3 will increase to 63,5%. The change will be in effect from October 28, 2026. All affected instruments can be found in below list:

ISIN Instrument
SE0026588816 BEAR TOBI X1 NDA S
SE0026588808 BEAR TOBI X2 NDA S
SE0026872814 BEAR TOBI X3 NDA S1
SE0028786236 BEAR TOBI X3 NDA S2

The affected instruments have been issued under Nordea's base prospectuses dated December 13, 2024; and December 12, 2025.

Attachment

  • Börsmeddelande Tobii

MENAFN27102026004107003653ID1111872306


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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