Change Of Base Rate Margin For Some Exchange Traded Products
|ISIN
|Instrument
|SE0026588816
|BEAR TOBI X1 NDA S
|SE0026588808
|BEAR TOBI X2 NDA S
|SE0026872814
|BEAR TOBI X3 NDA S1
|SE0028786236
|BEAR TOBI X3 NDA S2
The affected instruments have been issued under Nordea's base prospectuses dated December 13, 2024; and December 12, 2025.
Attachment
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Börsmeddelande Tobii
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