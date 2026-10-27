Venhub To Install Autonomous Smart Store At Multifamily Residential Complex On Las Vegas Boulevard

From Site Preparation to Go-Live within Two Weeks with Smart Store Launch Targeted for November 11, 2026

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) ("VenHub" or the "Company"), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today announced it will install a VenHub Smart Store at a multifamily residential complex located on North Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas, Nevada. Site preparation for the new installation will begin October 28, 2026, with the opening of the Smart Store expected on November 11, 2026.

The deployment marks VenHub's first multifamily residential complex Smart Store in its home market of Las Vegas and follows the Company's recently announced expansion into the multifamily sector with its planned deployment at Penn Lofts in Bend, Oregon. It reflects growing demand from property owners and managers seeking new ways to enhance the resident experience, differentiate their properties, and capture everyday convenience spend on-site without having to manage the operations of the store.

"Las Vegas is our home base, and bringing a VenHub Smart Store to a multifamily community here is an important milestone as we scale our residential strategy," said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder and CEO of VenHub. "Residents get a store that never closes, right where they live. Owners get an amenity that helps them lease, retain, and stand out, with no inventory, staffing, or retail operations to manage. We manage everything, and the store quickly becomes a daily-use landmark for the community."

Convenience Built Into Where Residents Live

The VenHub Smart Store will give residents access to snacks, beverages, household essentials, and everyday products 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on their schedule rather than a store's. Key resident benefits include:



24/7 Access, Zero Compromise: Residents can shop for everyday needs at any hour, with no drive, no line, and no wait.

An Amenity Built for Real Life: Night-shift workers, parents, remote workers, and residents without easy access to transportation gain an essential service steps from their door.

Essentials When It Matters Most: Late nights, early mornings, and quick runs that once meant leaving home no longer do. Fewer Car Trips and Delivery Fees: On-site access reduces trips off property and reliance on third-party delivery platforms, helping residents save time and avoid added delivery and service fees.

A Leasing and Retention Advantage for Property Owners

For owners and property managers, the VenHub Smart Store delivers a tech-forward, autonomous retail amenity that can be showcased on every leasing tour, without the cost or complexity of running a retail operation. VenHub's autonomous Smart Stores operate without on-site cashiers or property staffing responsibilities, and VenHub manages the inventory, restocking, and retail operations. Key property owner and manager benefits include:



Higher Resident Satisfaction, Stronger Retention: Daily convenience strengthens the resident experience and supports lease renewal performance.

Smarter Use of Property Space: VenHub's autonomous Smart Store footprint activates underutilized space without requiring a traditional convenience-store footprint.

Built-In 24/7 Security: The integrated monitoring in every VenHub Smart Store adds a round-the-clock security presence on the property.

Supports On-Property Spend: The store captures convenience spend that would otherwise leave the community. A Premium, Future-Ready Profile: Property owners committing to this highly visible technology amenity signal their willingness to invest in the future of living, helping to attract technology-forward renters and positioning their property ahead of market norms in residential retail convenience.



Launch Timeline

VenHub Smart Stores are designed to be delivered, installed, and fully operational in less than two weeks from site preparation to go-live. The expected timeline for the launch of this new Smart Store is:



Site preparation begins: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Installation begins: Monday, November 2, 2026 Smart Store launch: Wednesday, November 11, 2026



VenHub Smart Stores operate 24 hours a day without on-site staff and combine robotics, AI-driven inventory management, and mobile-first checkout to deliver a fast, secure, and fully autonomous shopping experience. The Company continues to evaluate additional multifamily opportunities and expects to provide updates as its residential strategy develops.

Developers, apartment owners, and property managers interested in collaborating with VenHub should contact the Company at ... or visit .

About VenHub

VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) is focused on fully autonomous Smart Store technology. The Company develops automated retail solutions intended to enable convenient, unattended retail experiences across a range of locations and customer environments. VenHub's Smart Store platform is designed to support scalable deployment, 24/7 product availability, and retail access in locations where a traditional staffed store may not be feasible. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned installation, timing and launch of a VenHub Smart Store on North Las Vegas Boulevard; the anticipated functionality, accessibility, convenience, security, product availability and other benefits of the store for residents and property owners; anticipated effects on leasing, resident satisfaction, retention and on-property spend; and the Company's plans to evaluate additional multifamily properties and expand deployments. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "designed," "expect," "intend," "may," "opportunity," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions and information available as of the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: site readiness, permits, approvals, utility and connectivity requirements; the availability and timely delivery of equipment, components and inventory; the performance, reliability, security and maintenance of the Smart Store technology; resident adoption and demand; acceptance of autonomous retail amenities by property owners and managers; the costs and economic viability of individual deployments; competition and general economic and real estate market conditions; applicable regulatory and contractual requirements; and other risks and uncertainties described in VenHub's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Contacts

VenHub Global, Inc.

Alyssa Barry

Director of Investor Relations and Public Relations

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Richard Land

Alliance Advisors

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