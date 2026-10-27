MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The free playbook shows SaaS teams how to get cited by ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Google AI Overviews, backed by a new AI SEO service.

- Nikola Baldikov, Founder of InBound BloggingPLOVDIV, BULGARIA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InBound Blogging Ltd, a SaaS SEO and link building agency founded by Nikola Baldikov, today released the 2027 SaaS AEO Guide, a free playbook on Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) for software companies. Alongside the guide, the agency is formally launching its AI SEO service, built to help SaaS brands appear in the answers AI assistants give when buyers research tools.SaaS buyers increasingly start their research by asking an AI assistant for a shortlist instead of scrolling through search results. Brands that are not cited in those answers can be left out before a prospect ever visits their website, even when they rank well on Google.The 2027 SaaS AEO Guide gives marketing teams a practical framework for that shift. It covers:- How AI assistants choose which brands and sources to cite for commercial "best tool for X" queries- How to structure product, comparison and use-case pages so language models can extract and quote them- How to build the third-party mentions, reviews and editorial coverage that AI answers draw on- How to track AI visibility and share of voice across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Copilot and Google AI Overviews"Ranking on page one is no longer the finish line for SaaS companies," said Nikola Baldikov, founder of InBound Blogging. "Buyers now ask ChatGPT or Perplexity for the three best tools in a category, and those answers are shaped by what the rest of the web says about a brand. The companies that win are the ones that make themselves easy to cite. This guide is the playbook the agency uses with its own clients, and it is now available to every SaaS team."The newly launched AI SEO service combines InBound Blogging's SEO, content and digital PR work with AI search optimization. Engagements include AI visibility audits, prompt-level tracking of brand mentions, content restructuring for answer engines, and earned media campaigns that strengthen the sources AI models rely on.Over more than ten years in SaaS SEO, InBound Blogging has worked with more than 50 SaaS clients, driven 3.2 million organic visits and secured 328 top-3 rankings. The founder's work has been featured by HubSpot, Content Marketing Institute, Entrepreneur, The Drum and Serpstat.The 2027 SaaS AEO Guide is available as a free download on the InBound Blogging website. SaaS companies interested in AI search visibility can learn more about the AI SEO service at inboundblogging.About InBound BloggingInBound Blogging Ltd is a SaaS SEO and growth agency founded by Nikola Baldikov. The agency helps SaaS companies earn authority, rank for high-intent searches and generate inbound leads through SaaS SEO, content writing, link building, digital PR and AI search optimization. Companies it has worked with include Semrush, SiteGround, Brosix and ScreenRec.

Nikola Baldikov

InBound Blogging Ltd

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InBound Blogging Releases Free 2027 SaaS AEO Guide and Launches AI SEO Service News Provided By InBound Blogging Ltd October 27, 2026, 11:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, World & Regional



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