Treatment room at Doctor Turka dental clinic in Istanbul

Doctor Turka Dental Studio, Istanbul-Ataköy

Dental treatment room at Doctor Turka, Istanbul-Ataköy

Drawing on 50,000 patient conversations, Istanbul dental clinic Doctor Turka says most Turkey teeth problems start with the plan, not the price.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More Britons than ever are travelling abroad for treatment. According to Office for National Statistics figures, around 523,000 UK residents went overseas for medical treatment in 2024, up from 348,000 in 2022. Dental work is one of the biggest reasons, and so is the fear of coming home with“Turkey teeth”.Istanbul dental clinic Doctor Turka says that fear is justified, but often aimed at the wrong thing. The team behind the clinic has handled more than 50,000 patient conversations over ten years in health tourism. Based on that experience, it estimates that around half of the treatment plans UK patients send in for a second opinion propose crowns on teeth that are healthy enough for veneers, bonding or no treatment at all.What UK patients ask firstAccording to the Doctor Turka team, around half of UK patients mention Turkey teeth or the fear of an unnatural, overly white smile in their very first message. Around one in twenty comes to the clinic to have work done elsewhere put right.“Patients are afraid of the wrong thing,” said the Doctor Turka team.“They worry about the country or the price. The real risk is a plan that files healthy front teeth down to small stumps for crowns. Enamel does not grow back. That decision has to be made and written down before anyone books a flight, not on the second day of a holiday.”Less treatment, not moreThe clinic says that around four in ten patients who arrive asking for crowns, or holding a crown quote from another clinic, are recommended less invasive treatment once their case has been assessed. Typical alternatives are thin porcelain veneers, composite bonding or simply whitening.“A good plan sometimes means telling a patient they need fewer crowns than they were quoted, or none,” the team added.“That is the opposite of what the Turkey teeth stories describe, and it is what patients should expect from any clinic, in Turkey or at home.”Five questions before bookingDoctor Turka advises UK patients to get clear written answers to five questions from any clinic before they travel: which teeth are being treated, one by one, and why; whether each tooth gets a veneer, a crown or bonding, and how much enamel is removed; which material and which implant brand are used; how many trips and days the treatment takes; and who handles aftercare once the patient is back in the UK.The clinic publishes a guide to what Turkey teeth really are and how to avoid them, as well as its dental costs in Turkey, on its website.The figures in this release are estimates by the Doctor Turka team based on its patient conversations; they are not the result of a formal survey.About Doctor TurkaDoctor Turka is a dental clinic in Istanbul-Ataköy for international patients from the UK, Ireland, Germany and beyond. It offers dental implants, porcelain veneers, crowns and smile makeovers. Every treatment is planned with a 3D scan and digital smile design, and patients receive a written plan with the price before they travel.

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Turkey Teeth: Half of UK Plans Sent for a Second Opinion Put Crowns on Healthy Teeth, Says Doctor Turka News Provided By Click Peak Digital Agency October 27, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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