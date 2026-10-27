Edcor Celebrates 45Th Year Of Educational Benefits Excellence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Woman-owned business creates legacy of success through education.

- Adrienne Way, CEO, Edcor Data Services LLCTROY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Edcor Celebrates 45th Year of Educational Benefits ExcellenceWoman-owned business creates legacy of success through education.Troy, In an era of internet retailers, pop-up shops, and the gig economy, educational benefits leader Edcor celebrates 45 years of consistently providing customized solutions that meet the educational needs of its clients, ensuring their employees' long-term success.The woman-owned company transformed and reconfigured over the years, but it has never strayed from its target: Meeting the needs and demands of its clients.“Edcor celebrates 45 years of strengthening workforces,” said Adrienne Way, CEO, Edcor Data Services LLC.“We thank every client and team member for partnering with us on the journey. We will continue to deliver best-in-class service in the world of education and workforce development.”RecalibrationEdcor's processes and programs have changed during its 45 years, but not its dedication to a simple premise: What do our clients and their employees need?It's that commitment which drove Edcor to move from a one-size-fits all platform to the creation of tailored programs based on the requirements of its clients and their corporate cultures. Edcor's moved from a outfit that measured its workload by the number of tubs of unopened mail in the office to company using leading edge technology to remain agile and dedicated to the creation and implementation of customized programs.And during that time the team has grown to ensure that Edcor is not just responding to your requests but anticipating those queries and acting quickly to resolve potential bottlenecks or issues before they arise.RevitalizationThe company just updated its mission and vision statements to reflect its adaptation to a world that moves faster and demands more than ever. To learn more about the company and the services and support it provides, please visit our website's“About Us” section where you'll discover not only our new guiding principles but also the variety of programs customized for the needs of our clients.Edcor serves clients in a variety of segments, including consumer staples, industrial supply and industrial services. The company continues to diversify its client base, while retaining and expanding its reach into arenas where it currently has clients, such as healthcare, advocacy groups, and nonprofits.The company's customers range from Fortune 500 companies to smaller technology-focused enterprises to small, community-centric businesses.About EdcorEdcor, a certified woman-owned business, is the benchmark in education benefits administration. For 45 years, our customized service and software solutions have allowed clients to use education benefits programs, including tuition assistance and student loan assistance, for employee recruiting, retention and development. Additional information can be found at .# # #

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Edcor Celebrates 45th Year of Educational Benefits Excellence News Provided By FireStarters Marketing October 27, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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