Mobility City Brings Franchise Owners And Mobility Industry Leaders To South Florida, Charts Course For 300 Locations

Founders Diane and Vinny Baratta welcome you to enter the Mobility City of Boca Raton Showroom

2026 National Franchise Meeting Theme

2026 MC Group Photo National Franchise Meeting

Mobility City location map 2026

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.

Woman-owned healthcare retail franchise celebrates nationwide expansion and outlines ambitious plans to reach $300 million in annual systemwide sales

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc., one of the nation's fastest-growing franchise networks specializing in mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales, brought together franchise owners, industry executives, and leading mobility equipment manufacturers for its 2026 National Franchise Owners Conference, October 14–17, at the Opal Grand Resort in Delray Beach, Florida.The gathering marked another milestone for the South Florida-based, woman-owned company, which has expanded from a single mobility equipment business into a nationwide network of more than 65 franchisees with showrooms and repair technicians, including eight in Florida.Under the leadership of founders Diane Baratta, CEO and President, and Vinny Baratta, Chief Operating Officer, Mobility City is pursuing an ambitious growth strategy targeting 300 locations and potentially $300 million in annual systemwide sales within five years.FROM A FAMILY'S MOBILITY CHALLENGE TO A NATIONAL BUSINESSMobility City's story began with a personal experience: the frustration of trying to obtain timely assistance when a family member's mobility equipment needed repair.That experience revealed a significant gap in the healthcare marketplace. Consumers could purchase mobility equipment online or through traditional medical supply outlets, but finding knowledgeable professionals who could demonstrate products, recommend solutions, and provide dependable repair service was often difficult.The Barattas saw an opportunity to build something different: a nationwide network of locally owned, experiential healthcare retail showrooms where customers could see, compare, and test mobility equipment before making a purchase.Today, Mobility City franchise locations offer mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs, lift chairs, hospital beds, wheelchairs, rollators, and bathroom safety products, supported by trained technicians providing repairs, rentals, and in-home service.The company's guiding promise is simple: "We Solve Mobility Problems."BRINGING THE MOBILITY INDUSTRY TOGETHERThe 2026 conference brought together Mobility City's franchise community and representatives of leading mobility equipment manufacturers, including Pride Mobility, Golden Technologies, Travel Buggy, Graham-Field and 20 additional companies.The program provided opportunities for franchise owners to strengthen relationships with suppliers, explore product innovations, share operating best practices, and develop strategies for expanding their local businesses.The conference also reinforced Mobility City's distinctive business model, combining personalized retail experiences with repair, rental, and sales services.Unlike online-only retailers, Mobility City offers customers the opportunity to experience products firsthand, ask questions of knowledgeable professionals, and receive local service after the sale.BUILDING THE NEXT GENERATION OF HEALTHCARE RETAILINGWith America's aging population and growing demand for solutions that help individuals remain independent, Mobility City believes its retail and service model is positioned for substantial expansion.The company's strategy includes developing new franchise territories, strengthening relationships with healthcare facilities and national accounts, expanding technician capabilities, and improving the customer experience through digital marketing and technology.Mobility City also continues to invest in franchise owner development through Mobility City University, its training and continuing education program covering product knowledge, customer service, repairs, rentals, sales, and business operations.The goal is to establish Mobility City as a trusted local resource for individuals, families, caregivers, senior living communities, and healthcare organizations seeking dependable mobility solutions.A SOUTH FLORIDA SUCCESS STORY WITH NATIONAL AMBITIONSFrom its headquarters in South Florida, Mobility City has built a growing national presence while maintaining its focus on locally owned businesses serving their communities.Its expansion reflects a larger shift in healthcare retailing toward personalized service, accessible equipment demonstrations, and dependable support after purchase.As the company pursues its goal of 300 locations, the Barattas remain focused on the mission that inspired Mobility City's founding: helping people maintain their mobility, restore their independence, and improve their quality of life."We Get You Moving. We Restore Independence. We Improve Lives."ABOUT MOBILITY CITY HOLDINGS, INC.Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is a South Florida-based, woman-owned franchisor specializing in mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales. Its nationwide network of locally owned showrooms provides personalized assistance, hands-on product demonstrations, and professional repair services for mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs, lift chairs, hospital beds, wheelchairs, and other mobility equipment.Mobility City locations are accredited through The Compliance Team, reinforcing the company's commitment to quality and service.For more information, visit .Media ContactMobility City Holdings, Inc.Marketing & Public Relations...Phone: 800-306-1033Website:

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Mobility City Brings Franchise Owners and Mobility Industry Leaders to South Florida, Charts Course for 300 Locations News Provided By Mobility City October 27, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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