Giotto Launches Sovereign AI Family To Make AI Public Infrastructure
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Giotto SA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Giotto launches sovereign AI family to make AI public infrastructure
27.10.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Giotto launches sovereign AI familyto make AI public infrastructure New Giotto Solo and Giotto Alto models bring efficient reasoning to public cloud, dedicated cloud and on-premises deployments, alongside free anonymous chat.
Giotto Solo is designed to run on a single GPU. Giotto Alto, the family's flagship for demanding reasoning and enterprise workloads, runs on eight B300 GPUs. Across the family, users can choose three deployment options: shared cloud, hosted and operated in Europe; dedicated cloud in isolated environments at partner datac enters in Switzerland or elsewhere in Europe; and on-premises installation on compatible hardware through partner integrators, from a one-GPU workstation for Solo to multi-GPU server racks for Alto. Shared cloud access is free. API access on the shared cloud uses a flat fee for all-you-can-use requests, limited to one concurrent request at a time, with token packages available for multi-concurrency. This gives users more visibility by avoiding uncapped per-token pricing. Dedicated cloud instances, starting at one GPU, are rented monthly and include the Giotto software licence. On-premises deployments are licensed annually or over multiple years, with pricing based on the number and type of GPUs where Giotto is deployed. Giotto is also launching its app for iOS and Android, alongside a free anonymous chat that requires no account. Its cloud services are GDPR-aligned and do not depend on US cloud infrastructure. Aldo Podestà, CEO and co-founder of Giotto, said:“Europe must offer more than a different flag on the same dependency. Sovereignty has to belong to the people and organisations using AI, and not just to the companies building it. “That is why efficiency matters. When intelligence requires infrastructure only a handful of companies can afford, control remains a privilege of scale. Better engineering can change who gets to hold that power. “We built Giotto Alto around that conviction: private, portable European AI, designed to put capability and control in the same hands. The freedom to decide where your intelligence runs, what you entrust to it, and whether you stay with the company that built it. “Our ambition is not to make the world dependent on Europe. It is to show that more intelligence does not have to mean less independence.” About Giotto
Giotto is a Swiss AI lab based in Lausanne. Founded in 2017 by EPFL mathematics alumni, it develops efficient reasoning models and software for deployment on infrastructure chosen by users. Giotto works with companies and organisations to deploy private, sovereign AI.
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File: Press release (PDF) End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Giotto SA
|Place de la Gare 4
|1003 Lausanne
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|...
|EQS News ID:
|2421676
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2421676 27.10.2026 CET/CEST
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