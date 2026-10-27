Giotto SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Giotto launches sovereign AI family to make AI public infrastructure

27.10.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Giotto launches sovereign AI familyto make AI public infrastructure New Giotto Solo and Giotto Alto models bring efficient reasoning to public cloud, dedicated cloud and on-premises deployments, alongside free anonymous chat.

Giotto Alto is made available for free to everyone

Giotto Alto runs on eight B300 GPUs; Giotto Solo is the smartest model to run on one GPU

Designed for enterprises, governments, institutions and individuals, with deployment through European shared cloud, dedicated cloud in Switzerland or Europe, and on-premises options. No US dependency

Giotto is launching its app for iOS and Android Giotto's mission is to make advanced Sovereign AI efficient, portable and under users' control LAUSANNE, Switzerland, 27 October 2026 - Giotto today announced Giotto Solo and Giotto Alto, a new family of Swiss-developed reasoning models designed to run across public cloud, dedicated cloud and compatible on-premises hardware. With the launch, the Lausanne-based AI lab is setting out a broader mission: to make advanced AI a public good that people and organisations can use on their own terms. As AI becomes infrastructure, access alone is not enough. People and organisations also need choices about where it runs, what data they entrust to it and whether they can move it to infrastructure they control. Giotto believes sovereignty must be a freedom people can exercise, not just a principle to uphold. The company has spent years developing reasoning technologies with efficiency in mind. More efficient models require less compute, energy and infrastructure, making it practical to run advanced AI in different environments-from a workstation to larger enterprise deployments. Giotto's aim is to give people and organisations the ability to choose how they use and host the technology they depend on. Founded in Lausanne in 2017 by EPFL mathematics alumni, Giotto has worked on machine-learning interpretability, language models and reasoning systems. In the 2024 and 2025 ARC-AGI competitions, its results placed 11th and second, respectively, among roughly 1,500 teams. Three deployment options

Giotto Solo is designed to run on a single GPU. Giotto Alto, the family's flagship for demanding reasoning and enterprise workloads, runs on eight B300 GPUs. Across the family, users can choose three deployment options: shared cloud, hosted and operated in Europe; dedicated cloud in isolated environments at partner datac enters in Switzerland or elsewhere in Europe; and on-premises installation on compatible hardware through partner integrators, from a one-GPU workstation for Solo to multi-GPU server racks for Alto. Shared cloud access is free. API access on the shared cloud uses a flat fee for all-you-can-use requests, limited to one concurrent request at a time, with token packages available for multi-concurrency. This gives users more visibility by avoiding uncapped per-token pricing. Dedicated cloud instances, starting at one GPU, are rented monthly and include the Giotto software licence. On-premises deployments are licensed annually or over multiple years, with pricing based on the number and type of GPUs where Giotto is deployed. Giotto is also launching its app for iOS and Android, alongside a free anonymous chat that requires no account. Its cloud services are GDPR-aligned and do not depend on US cloud infrastructure. Aldo Podestà, CEO and co-founder of Giotto, said:“Europe must offer more than a different flag on the same dependency. Sovereignty has to belong to the people and organisations using AI, and not just to the companies building it. “That is why efficiency matters. When intelligence requires infrastructure only a handful of companies can afford, control remains a privilege of scale. Better engineering can change who gets to hold that power. “We built Giotto Alto around that conviction: private, portable European AI, designed to put capability and control in the same hands. The freedom to decide where your intelligence runs, what you entrust to it, and whether you stay with the company that built it. “Our ambition is not to make the world dependent on Europe. It is to show that more intelligence does not have to mean less independence.” About Giotto

Giotto is a Swiss AI lab based in Lausanne. Founded in 2017 by EPFL mathematics alumni, it develops efficient reasoning models and software for deployment on infrastructure chosen by users. Giotto works with companies and organisations to deploy private, sovereign AI.

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