Revolune / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Miscellaneous

Revolune and Concept Life Sciences Partner to Help Customers Transition Multiplex IF Assays to Flexible New Workflows

27.10.2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST

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OBERKOCHEN, Germany, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolune today announced a partnership with Concept Life Sciences to help biopharma and life sciences customers reassess, transfer, and scale multiplex immunofluorescence assays using Revolune's flexible staining technology, which now supports 4- to 7-plex assays.



The collaboration addresses a growing market need as customers evaluate alternatives to existing workflows and reconsider how best to support tissue biomarker research. With Revolune now offering 4- to 7-plex assay capabilities, Concept Life Sciences can help customers transfer established assays onto the Revolune platform, preserve valuable panel know-how, and move more easily from existing workflows to flexible, ready-to-use multiplex formats. "Many customers are not starting from a blank page - they already have assays, panels, and tissue biomarker strategies they need to preserve while moving toward more flexible workflows," said Adrian Arechiga, CCO of Revolune. "Concept Life Sciences brings the translational biology, biomarker, and assay development expertise needed to help customers make that transition practically and confidently." Concept Life Sciences is a leading contract research organization serving the global life sciences industry, with capabilities across discovery, development, analytical services, translational biology, biomarker discovery, spatial biology, and end-to-end chemistry. By combining these capabilities with Revolune's adaptable multiplex immunofluorescence technology, the companies aim to help customers generate decision-ready tissue biomarker insights while reducing the operational burden of assay transfer and implementation. The partnership is designed for research teams that want to retain the scientific value of existing workflows while gaining access to a more flexible platform for multiplex staining. Customers can work with Concept Life Sciences to evaluate assay transfer feasibility, optimize panel design, run tissue staining workflows, and connect resulting biomarker data to broader discovery and development programs. "We are excited to work with Revolune to support customers who are rethinking how they approach multiplex tissue analysis," said Adam Davenport, CSO at Concept Life Sciences. "Together, we can help teams transfer existing assays, explore new panels, and apply multiplex immunofluorescence in ways that support meaningful translational decisions." The Concept Life Sciences partnership forms part of Revolune's broader strategy to build an ecosystem of partners that support adoption across different customer needs - from specialist service execution to assay migration, translational biology, and integrated R&D support. Meet Revolune and Concept Life Sciences at SITC 2026 Revolune and Concept Life Sciences will both be attending the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, November 4–8, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. Meet both teams at SITC at Sundown, a relaxed evening of complimentary drinks, dinner and conversation hosted by Concept Life Sciences on November 6, 6.30-8.30 pm. More information: :// conceptlifesciences .com/campaigns/ sitc -2026. About Revolune Revolune is a life science company dedicated to making multiplex immunofluorescence as accessible and practical as routine tissue analysis. Its reagent technologies help laboratories move rapidly from existing primary antibodies to ready-to-use multiplex kits, simplifying spatial biology workflows and enabling researchers to focus on biological questions rather than assay management. About Concept Life Sciences Concept Life Sciences is a leading contract research organisation (CRO) serving the global life sciences industry. For over 25 years, the company, and its heritage companies, have provided consultative and collaborative drug discovery and development services. Our approach, supported by passionate scientists and world-leading capabilities, enables clients to overcome complex scientific challenges and improves program success rates. The company has successfully helped 29 candidates advance to the clinic. The company offers sophisticated translational biology services coupled with exceptional end-to-end chemistry capabilities to support drug discovery and development across a range of established and emerging modalities, with the ability to seamlessly integrate capabilities and provide bespoke solutions to address client needs. Collectively, the company's high-quality services and commitment to customer service across the drug development pathway enhances efficiency in drug discovery, helping clients advance their drugs to clinic in as little as 32 months, well ahead of the industry average of 60 months.







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