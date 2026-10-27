Rockwell Automation, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Rockwell Automation showcases the path from automation to autonomy at SPS 2026

27.10.2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST

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Factory production line to demonstrate the future of industrial operations with autonomous decision-making across design, operation and maintenance DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, will demonstrate how manufacturers can create more intelligent, flexible and secure operations at SPS 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany, November 24–26.



Under the theme "From Automation to Autonomy," the company will showcase how industrial AI, software-defined automation (SDA) and cybersecurity can help manufacturers improve performance throughout the production lifecycle. In industrial operations, autonomy enables production systems to use real-time data, AI and software-driven control to support or automate decisions across engineering, operations and maintenance. Central to the stand will be the SOAP Factory (Smart, Orchestrated, Autonomous Production), a connected production environment showing how these capabilities work together across design, operation and maintenance. "Many manufacturers are being asked to increase productivity, improve resilience and respond faster to changing market demands, often while working within existing facilities and infrastructure," said Vincenzo Monaco, managing director DACH, Rockwell Automation. "The transition from automation to autonomy is about helping them make better decisions across the production lifecycle, using industrial AI, software-defined automation and cybersecurity to unlock greater value from the assets and investments they already have." Highlights at the Rockwell Automation booth include: Industrial AI: Rockwell Automation will showcase the newly launched FactoryTalk® ConductorTM, an AI-native orchestration platform that connects AI agents, skills, workflows and automation software to help engineers accelerate system design, development and testing, as part of its factory demonstration. The demonstration will illustrate how intelligent technologies can support decisions throughout the manufacturing lifecycle. Additional technologies on display include FactoryTalk® Design StudioTM, a cloud-based engineering environment for designing and programming industrial control systems, and Emulate3DTM digital twin technology, which enable engineers to simulate and validate production systems before physical deployment. FactoryTalk® AnalyticsTM industrial analytics software, Fiix cloud-based maintenance management software and GuardianAITM AI-powered predictive maintenance solution will also be featured, supporting predictive maintenance and data-driven operational decisions. A brownfield demonstration will show how existing production lines can be modernized without extensive equipment replacement.

Software-defined automation: As manufacturers seek greater flexibility, separating control software from hardware creates opportunities to simplify deployment and adapt production systems more quickly. Demonstrations featuring LogixEdge integrated industrial control and edge computing will explore how virtualized control brings IT and OT closer together. A flexible manufacturing demonstration will feature Rockwell Automation PartnerNetworkTM companies autonox Robotics and Comau, which will show how multiple robot technologies can operate within a common control environment. Cybersecurity and compliance: With the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), Machinery Regulation (MR) and NIS2 increasing the demands on manufacturers and machine builders, Rockwell Automation will demonstrate how cybersecurity can be integrated throughout industrial operations. Visitors will discover how SecureOTTM cybersecurity suite supports asset visibility, risk prioritization and vulnerability management, alongside secure-by-design approaches to industrial networks and regulatory compliance. Visitors are invited to booth 320 in hall 3C, where Rockwell Automation specialists will be available to discuss individual automation challenges and demonstrate integrated solutions developed with members of the company's PartnerNetworkTM. Rockwell Automation will also contribute to this year's SPS conference program, presenting insights on software-defined automation and industrial cybersecurity on stage in hall 3C:

Gunther Sälzler, director of Software & Control North Region, Rockwell Automation, will join Prof. Dr. Martin Ruskowski, head of the Innovative Factory Systems Research Division at DFKI and chairman of SmartFactory-KL, for a panel discussion entitled "Software-Defined Automation: From Industrial Control to Autonomous Operations," on Tuesday, November 24, at 2:00 pm. Stefan Turi, Cybersecurity Lead for OEM EMEA, Rockwell Automation, will present "From the Cyber Resilience Act to Business Success: Adding Value with CRA Readiness and SecureOTTM," on Wednesday, November 25, at 3:00 pm. More information on Rockwell Automation's presence at SPS 2026 can be found on the website. About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit



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