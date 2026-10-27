Three Top Turkish Officials Meet Northern Cyprus PM in Ankara
(MENAFN) Three of Türkiye’s most senior officials sat down individually with the prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in Ankara on Monday, in a rapid series of high-level talks.
Unal Ustel, the TRNC premier, met separately with Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Yilmaz announced his meeting on Türkiye’s social media platform NSosyal. “I had a productive meeting with TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel, who is in our country to attend various programs. I thank the prime minister for his kind visit,” Yilmaz said.
Guler received Ustel at the Turkish National Defense Ministry, which confirmed the meeting in a post on NSosyal.
The Foreign Ministry likewise used NSosyal to report that Fidan had held talks with the Turkish Cypriot leader in the Turkish capital.
Unal Ustel, the TRNC premier, met separately with Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Yilmaz announced his meeting on Türkiye’s social media platform NSosyal. “I had a productive meeting with TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel, who is in our country to attend various programs. I thank the prime minister for his kind visit,” Yilmaz said.
Guler received Ustel at the Turkish National Defense Ministry, which confirmed the meeting in a post on NSosyal.
The Foreign Ministry likewise used NSosyal to report that Fidan had held talks with the Turkish Cypriot leader in the Turkish capital.
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