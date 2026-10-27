Gujarat Police Rescue Four Women In Raids On Prostitution Rackets At Marriage Bureau, Spa

MENAFN - IANS) Rajkot, Oct 27 (IANS) The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Rajkot City Police rescued four women in raids on two premises allegedly being used for prostitution under the guise of a marriage bureau and a wellness spa, and registered cases under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, police said on Tuesday.

The raids were conducted on October 26 following instructions from senior officials to detect cases of prostitution.

In the first operation, the team raided an office at No. 207, Gururaksha Complex, near Virani Chowk, in the jurisdiction of A-Division police station.

Acting on information that the premises were being used for prostitution under the cover of a marriage bureau, the team verified the inputs, sent a decoy customer and called two independent witnesses before conducting the raid.

According to the police, the operators allegedly brought women from outside and arranged customers in exchange for money.

The marriage bureau operator allegedly collected Rs 1,000 from each customer before directing them to a separate office within the premises for sexual services.

The police found Jayashriben alias Minaben, 51, and Meet Pujara, 22, at the premises. Both are residents of Sharda Apartment, Block B/2, first floor, beside Neelkanth Talkies on Kothariya Road in Rajkot.

One woman was found at the office and was rescued. The team seized Rs 3,400 in cash, 20 packets of plastic condoms valued at Rs 400, torn condom wrappers and a mobile phone valued at Rs 5,000. The total value of the seized items was Rs 8,800.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

In the second operation, the AHTU team raided Florence Wellness Spa at Office No. 501 on the fifth floor of Cosmo Complex, Mahila College Chowk, Kalawad Road, also within the A-Division police station limits.

The raid followed verification of information that the spa was allegedly being used to facilitate prostitution under the guise of massage services.

The team again deployed a decoy customer and called two independent witnesses before entering the premises.

According to the police, customers were charged an entry fee of Rs 1,000 in cash, followed by an additional Rs 2,500 per customer for what was described as an "extra service".

The operator allegedly arranged sexual services involving women to make financial gains. The police seized Rs 7,210 in cash and two mobile phones valued at Rs 10,000, taking the total value of the seized property to Rs 17,210.

Three women were rescued from the premises. A case was registered against Ganesh Meena, 23, who works at the spa and is a resident of Ghatiphala Sasai, Post Nathara in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The police said legal proceedings had been initiated in both cases.