Himachal CM Announces Honorarium Hike For Deities On Kullu Dussehra Conclusion

MENAFN - IANS) Kullu, Oct 27 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday presided over the closing ceremony of the International Kullu Dussehra -- 2026, announcing a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening infrastructure, improving public services and boosting the rural economy.

The Chief Minister announced a five per cent increase in the honorarium for deities and a 10 per cent hike for Bajantris.

He also announced an honorarium of Rs 1,100 for the chief Gur of each deity and financial assistance of Rs 35,000 for every Mahila Mandal participating in the weeklong festival that concluded on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 5 crore for connectivity in the Left Bank area of Kullu district and an additional Rs. 5 crore for the construction of the Manikaran Road.

He also sanctioned Rs 22 crore for a sewerage system in Bhuntar and announced the opening of an electricity subdivision in the town.

Additionally, Rs. 50 lakh was announced for the Vidyut Command-Bara road, while Rs 1 crore was approved for the construction of a science block at Bajoura school.

The Chief Minister said the government would strengthen Kullu District Hospital to provide better healthcare facilities to residents. He assured that specialist doctors, nurses and paramedical staff would be appointed and that the hospital would be equipped with advanced medical technology. Adequate funds would be provided to improve healthcare infrastructure, he added.

Highlighting the government's commitment to strengthening the rural economy, Sukhu said the minimum support price for ginger would soon be increased to Rs 40 per kilogram to enhance farmers' income and improve the livelihoods of rural households.

He also criticised the previous BJP government, alleging that it had weakened the education and healthcare sectors. In contrast, he said, the present government was working to improve infrastructure and services in both sectors.

Describing Himachal Pradesh as the land of deities, the Chief Minister said Kullu Dussehra had evolved into a festival of international stature.

He assured that the government would continue its efforts to improve the organisation and scale of the event each year. He said the government's administrative reform initiative, 'Vyavastha Parivartan', was reflected in the arrangements and management of the festival.

Recalling the devastating disaster of 2023, Sukhu said Kullu district was among the worst-affected areas. He stated that he and his Cabinet colleagues had worked on the ground around the clock to ensure relief for affected families.

The Chief Minister praised the people of Kullu for organising community kitchens at various locations to support those in need. He said their spirit of service would be remembered by people across India and abroad.

He added that the government had amended rules and regulations to safeguard the interests of disaster-affected families. Financial assistance for house construction had been increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh to facilitate the rehabilitation of affected households.

Sukhu accused the BJP of spreading misleading information about the state's financial position and said the government was working to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant. He reiterated that strengthening the rural economy remained a priority and said several schemes in this direction would be implemented soon.

He emphasised that the cooperation and support of all sections of society were essential to achieving the goal of a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also flagged off the Kullu Carnival, which witnessed the participation of more than 600 women and artists, marking another highlight of the festival's closing celebrations.