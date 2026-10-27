12Th BRICS Parliamentary Forum Concludes With Joint Declaration Om Birla Stresses On Dialogue To Counter Global Challenges

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum concluded on Tuesday with the adoption of a Joint Declaration, a day after its inauguration by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The declaration formally reaffirmed the member countries' commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter, including sovereign equality, mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and the peaceful resolution of international disputes.

Reflecting India's influence during its BRICS Chairship, the declaration closely incorporated New Delhi's core strategic priorities. Member Parliaments issued an explicit endorsement of UN Security Council reform, in line with Paragraph 13 of the New Delhi Declaration (NDD), to make global governance more representative of the Global South, according to a statement from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

India's position on counter-terrorism also received strong backing, through robust, uncompromised counterterrorism language. Referring to Paragraph 40 of the NDD, the declaration condemned cross-border terrorism, terror financing and the provision of safe havens, while calling for zero tolerance towards terrorism and an end to double standards.

The final text further endorsed India-led developmental and climate initiatives such as the expansion of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), ethical governance of Artificial Intelligence, adherence to the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), and unanimous support for India's BRICS Chairship.

In his valedictory address, Speaker Om Birla emphasised that global challenges can only be resolved through steadfast dialogue, mutual peace and collaborative action rather than conflict.

Addressing presiding officers, delegates, and international parliamentarians from BRICS member and partner nations, the Lok Sabha Speaker reflected on two days of profound discussions. He noted that while participating nations possess diverse backgrounds, circumstances, and challenges, their shared commitment to humanity's welfare, peace, and prosperity remains the ultimate strength of the BRICS coalition.

Highlighting the current global climate of instability, economic uncertainty, and regional conflicts, he underlined that India has always believed that the solution to global problems lies in dialogue and not in conflicts.

"India believes in peace, not war and it believes in cooperation more than competition," he said.

Further, Om Birla called for a global framework built on absolute respect for national sovereignty, peaceful resolution of international disputes, and equitable development opportunities for all.

"Global peace truly means security, respect, justice, and the assurance of a better future for everyone-especially the younger generation,” he stated while noting that coming generations will judge current leaders by the safety and prosperity of the world they leave behind.

Underscoring the evolving responsibilities of democratic institutions, the Lok Sabha Speaker stressed that Parliaments are not merely lawmaking bodies, but "vital centres of dialogue, consensus, accountability, and public trust".

He urged global legislatures to adapt to changing times by becoming more effective, transparent, and citizen centric. Addressing the integration of modern tools, Birla noted that the adoption of Artificial Intelligence and digital technology can heavily optimise parliamentary workflows and deepen citizen participation, provided its development aligns strictly with human values, ethics, transparency, and accountability.

He further urged that the success of BRICS must extend far beyond the progress of its individual member States to benefit the wider international community, "granting proper representation to the aspirations of the Global South in global decision-making processes".

As the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum drew to a close, Birla congratulated China on assuming the BRICS Chairship for 2027 and expressed confidence that cooperation among BRICS nations would continue to deepen under its leadership.

The forum concluded with a collective call for Parliaments across the world to serve as powerful voices for peace, cooperation, and shared prosperity.