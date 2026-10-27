Maruti Suzuki India's Q2 Profit Falls 26.4 Pc To Rs 2,466.1 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported a 26.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) dip in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY27 to Rs 2,466.1 crore due to higher commodity costs linked to the West Asia conflict.

The profit dip came despite a 26 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 53,355.5 crore as the benefit was also outweighed by mark-to-market losses on invested surplus.

Operating profit (EBIT) fell 17.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,803.7 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 3,382 crore a year earlier. However, operating profit increased 10.8 per cent sequentially from the April-June quarter.

The company's domestic market share increased by 2.2 per cent to 40.8 per cent. Even with enhanced production capacity, demand continued to outpace supply resulting in a low network inventory of about 17 days and pending bookings of about 2 lakh units at the end of the quarter, the earnings report said.

The automaker saw 1,08,119 units of exports in Q2 FY27, as compared to 1,10,487 units in Q2 FY26. On a standalone basis, the company's net profit fell to Rs 2,414.9 crore from Rs 3,302.8 crore a year earlier.

In H1 (April-September), FY27, the company achieved its highest-ever half-yearly sales volume of 1,379,378 units, registering a growth of 27.9 per cent year-on-year. This comprised record half-yearly domestic sales of 1,146,523 units and exports of 232,855 units.

The automaker had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,447 crore in Q1 FY27, down from Rs 3,792 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue from operations jumped 36 per cent year-on-year to Rs 52,469 crore, supported by higher domestic sales and exports.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki closed 2 per cent higher at Rs 11,450 ahead of the earnings announcement.

-IANS

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