India And Vietnam Discuss Expanding Parliamentary Engagement, Fostering Institutional Collaboration

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a meeting with Vietnam MP Mai Dung Thai Quynh and members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group on the sidelines of the two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum being held at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Complex in New Delhi. The two sides discussed enhancing parliamentary engagement, fostering institutional collaboration and exploring new avenues of cooperation in trade, industry, information technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Birla expressed confidence that these exchanges will further enrich parliamentary partnership and add new vigour to the enduring friendship between India and Vietnam. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and BJP MP Dilip Saikia were also present during the meeting.

"It was a pleasure to interact with Ms. Mai Dung Thai Quynh, Member of Parliament of Vietnam, and members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group, reaffirming the deep-rooted bonds of friendship between India and Vietnam, nurtured by our shared cultural heritage and Buddhist traditions," Om Birla wrote on X.

"We exchanged views on enhancing parliamentary engagement, fostering institutional collaboration and exploring new avenues of cooperation in trade, industry, information technology and AI, with a focus on ensuring that technological advancements serve humanity and promote public welfare. I am confident that these exchanges will further enrich our parliamentary partnership and add new vigour to the enduring friendship between our two nations," he added.

The BRICS Parliamentary Forum hosted by India brought together parliamentary leaders from member and partner countries of the grouping who discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and advance people-centric development.

Mai Dung Thai Quynh had arrived in New Delhi on Sunday to attend the forum and was warmly welcomed by the hosts.

"Lok Sabha warmly welcomes H.E. Ms. Mai Dung Thai Quynh, Member of Parliament of Vietnam, to New Delhi for the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. She was received at the airport on 25 October 2026 by Shri Vishnu Dayal Ram, MP, and Smt. Bharti Pardhi, MP," Lok Sabha Secretariat posted on X.