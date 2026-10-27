China Condemns UK Border Enforcement Over Treatment of Citizens
(MENAFN) China said Tuesday it had formally protested to the United Kingdom over what Beijing described as “arbitrary and excessive enforcement actions” by British police.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing that both the ministry and the Chinese Embassy in London “received multiple reports of Chinese citizens being detained and interrogated for extended periods by British border enforcement officers, and of their mobile phones and other electronic devices being confiscated.”
During a news conference, Guo said, “China expresses strong dissatisfaction and serious concern regarding the arbitrary and excessive enforcement actions of the British police, and has lodged a solemn representation with the British side,”
He stressed that Beijing would take measures to protect its citizens, stating that China “will do everything in its power to safeguard the personal safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens.”
Guo also urged Chinese nationals intending to visit the UK to review official guidance from their embassy before travelling. “We remind Chinese citizens planning to travel to the UK to carefully read the notices issued by the Chinese Embassy in the UK to avoid inconvenience and losses,” he added.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing that both the ministry and the Chinese Embassy in London “received multiple reports of Chinese citizens being detained and interrogated for extended periods by British border enforcement officers, and of their mobile phones and other electronic devices being confiscated.”
During a news conference, Guo said, “China expresses strong dissatisfaction and serious concern regarding the arbitrary and excessive enforcement actions of the British police, and has lodged a solemn representation with the British side,”
He stressed that Beijing would take measures to protect its citizens, stating that China “will do everything in its power to safeguard the personal safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens.”
Guo also urged Chinese nationals intending to visit the UK to review official guidance from their embassy before travelling. “We remind Chinese citizens planning to travel to the UK to carefully read the notices issued by the Chinese Embassy in the UK to avoid inconvenience and losses,” he added.
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