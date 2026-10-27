US Hosts G20 Foreign Ministers for Economic Security Talks
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to travel to Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday to lead a two-day meeting of G20 foreign ministers, bringing together senior diplomats from major economies to discuss common economic and security concerns.
The gathering forms part of the Trump administration's efforts to redirect the G20's focus toward economic expansion, economic security and policies designed to deliver tangible benefits for Americans, according to an official statement.
Rubio will bring together foreign ministers to pursue practical cooperation on challenges affecting the global economy, the statement said.
The department described Atlanta as "a global hub of diplomacy, connectivity, and commerce" and said the city provides a suitable setting for the discussions.
Participants are expected to examine international crises that threaten economic stability, including risks to freedom of navigation, energy and food supplies, and global supply chains.
The meeting will also help shape the agenda for the G20 leaders' summit scheduled for December in Miami, Florida, where heads of government are expected to address wider economic priorities.
The gathering forms part of the Trump administration's efforts to redirect the G20's focus toward economic expansion, economic security and policies designed to deliver tangible benefits for Americans, according to an official statement.
Rubio will bring together foreign ministers to pursue practical cooperation on challenges affecting the global economy, the statement said.
The department described Atlanta as "a global hub of diplomacy, connectivity, and commerce" and said the city provides a suitable setting for the discussions.
Participants are expected to examine international crises that threaten economic stability, including risks to freedom of navigation, energy and food supplies, and global supply chains.
The meeting will also help shape the agenda for the G20 leaders' summit scheduled for December in Miami, Florida, where heads of government are expected to address wider economic priorities.
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