Ukraine’s Rada Extends Martial Law to Jan. 29, 2027 in 293-Vote Tally
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted Monday to prolong martial law and general mobilization through Jan. 29, 2027, renewing the sweeping wartime measures for yet another term.
Figures released by the Rada show 293 lawmakers backed the extension, a decisive margin in the chamber.
The vote came after a proposal from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ahead of the final ballot, legislators agreed to fast-track the bills under an expedited procedure, which cut short the usual review process.
The decision marks the 21st time the current parliament has approved an extension of martial law and mobilization.
Figures released by the Rada show 293 lawmakers backed the extension, a decisive margin in the chamber.
The vote came after a proposal from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ahead of the final ballot, legislators agreed to fast-track the bills under an expedited procedure, which cut short the usual review process.
The decision marks the 21st time the current parliament has approved an extension of martial law and mobilization.
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