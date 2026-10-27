Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Ukraine’s Rada Extends Martial Law to Jan. 29, 2027 in 293-Vote Tally

Ukraine’s Rada Extends Martial Law to Jan. 29, 2027 in 293-Vote Tally


Date: 2026-10-27 07:42:13

(MENAFN) Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted Monday to prolong martial law and general mobilization through Jan. 29, 2027, renewing the sweeping wartime measures for yet another term.

Figures released by the Rada show 293 lawmakers backed the extension, a decisive margin in the chamber.

The vote came after a proposal from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ahead of the final ballot, legislators agreed to fast-track the bills under an expedited procedure, which cut short the usual review process.

The decision marks the 21st time the current parliament has approved an extension of martial law and mobilization.

MENAFN27102026000045017169ID1111872265


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search